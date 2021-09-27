East Windsor police blotter

A Belleville man was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, being an unlicensed driver and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after police stopped to investigate a car that was parked on the shoulder of Route 571 near One Mile Rod at 5:24 a.m. Sept. 19.

A 26-year-old East Windsor woman was charged with shoplifting at Petco after a store employee saw her allegedly concealing merchandise. The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 21.

A 48-year-old East Windsor man who was involved in a head-on collision on Dorchester Drive was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, refusal to submit to a breath test, failure to maintain lane, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The crash investigation revealed that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and failed to stay in his lane, striking a car that was headed in the opposite direction on Dorchester Drive. There were no injuries in the incident, which was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 21.

A 48-year-old Freehold man whose car did not stay in its lane of travel on Route 571 and Route 133 was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle in the incident, which was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 22.