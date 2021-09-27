East Windsor police officer escapes injury when car sideswiped

An East Windsor police officer escaped injury when his patrol car was sideswiped by a car that strayed out of its lane on One Mile Road, according to the East Windsor Township Police Department.

The driver of the car, which was traveling in the opposite direction of the police car, did not immediately stop after the collision, which occurred at 8 p.m. Sept. 19, police said.

The officer followed the car, which eventually stopped at The Orchard apartment complex. The officer administered field sobriety tests, which the driver failed and that led to multiple motor vehicle violations being filed.

The 58-year-old driver, who lives in East Windsor, was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction of traffic, improper turn and having an unregistered vehicle.