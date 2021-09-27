News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 29

An emergency contract to repair a water main has been approved by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough.

On Sept. 20, council members ratified an agreement with Lucas Brothers Inc. for repairs to the borough’s 10-inch cast iron water main at Pond Road in Freehold Township. The repairs cost $9,955, according to a resolution.

According to a letter from Mott MacDonald, the borough’s engineering firm, Lucas Brothers was repairing a bridge on Pond Road when the Freehold Borough water main, which was in the work area, was damaged. Borough staff responded by shutting off water service to residents in Freehold Borough and Freehold Township who are served by the main.

After assessing the situation, according to the letter, borough officials determined Lucas Brothers was best suited to complete the emergency repair because the contractor was already mobilized on the site with the necessary equipment and the situation was deemed an emergency. The emergency repairs were completed and water service was restored to those impacted by the situation.

Because council members determined the situation was an emergency that posed an imminent threat and warranted immediate remedial action, no public advertisement was needed for the repair services, according to the resolution. The repair costs will be funded through the 2021 utility budget.