Hillsborough promotes four police officers

The Hillsborough Township Committee promoted four long-time veterans of the police department to the positions of lieutenant and sergeant at the Sept. 14 Township Committee meeting. These filled vacancies were the result of promotions and retirements within the police department. Pictured, from left: Mayor Shawn Lipani, Lt. Stephen Nowacki, Lt. Peter Scholz, Sgt. Scott McCarthy, Sgt. Craig Heindrichs and Police Chief Mike McMahon.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

