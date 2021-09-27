Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 29

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County has a 30-minute webinar, “Election 2021 – What’s New? What’s Different?,” available to any group or organization requesting the presentation.

The free presentation includes information regarding the new electronic poll books and new state-of-the art voting machines that provide a paper trail for audits and voter verification. Other information includes the process for early voting and updates to casting a vote by mail ballot, according to a press release.

The 2021 general election will take place on Nov. 2 and early voting will begin on Oct. 23. Organizations are asked to reach out for the presentation early.

The presentation will be delivered online by the league by arrangement with league organizers. Contact the league at lwvsmcnj@gmail.com to arrange the webinar for an organization.

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), whose district includes portions of Monmouth County, has announced that New Jersey will receive more than $20 million to protect vulnerable patients and healthcare workers from infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

As chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone included the funding in the American Rescue Plan that passed the House and was signed into law in March, according to a press release.

New Jersey will receive $11.8 million to staff, train and deploy strike teams to assist skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities with known or suspected COVID-19 outbreaks.

The strike teams provide surge capacity for clinical services and staffing as well as strengthen infection prevention and control activities to prevent, detect and contain outbreaks, including support for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the press release.

New Jersey will also receive $8.6 million to strengthen infection control and prevention. The funding can be used to detect, track and contain infectious diseases and assist healthcare workers in preventing infections in healthcare settings, according to Pallone.

Celebrate the season during Thompson Park Day, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft.

The fall festival presented by the Monmouth County Park System will have activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. There will be a scarecrow contest and a Spooktacular Jack O’Lantern Contest. Details for these contests are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free.

The festival also offers volunteer opportunities for individuals age 14 and older. Those interested should contact Tracy Shiffman at tracy.shiffman@co.monmouth.nj.us

For more information, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.

NJ Sharing Network, the nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue in New Jersey, announced it has been named a winner of the NJBIZ 2021 Healthcare Heroes Award, which recognizes excellence and innovation, and honors those making a positive impact on the quality of healthcare in New Jersey.

NJ Sharing Network and other NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes Award winners were honored during a virtual recognition event and will be profiled in the NJBIZ business journal, according to a press release.

Chosen by a panel of independent judges, the NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes Awards program shines a light on individuals and organizations across 12 categories.

NJ Sharing Network was recognized in the Education category for its #DonationNeedsDiversity awareness initiative in local multicultural communities. The year-round initiative has been credited with building community trust and dispelling misinformation about donation and transplantation in urban areas with the most residents waiting for transplant, according to the press release.

#DonationNeedsDiversity played a critical role in generating a 14% increase in New Jersey organ and tissue donor registrations in 2020. The program also gained national attention at the Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation annual conference.

To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org