Woodbridge teacher accused of forging mask exemption document

WOODBRIDGE – A public school teacher has been charged with submitting a forged document to the Woodbridge Public School District.

Gayle Hadley, 53, of Toms River, was charged on Sept. 23 with one count of fourth-degree uttering and one count of fourth-degree falsifying medical records.

Following concerns raised by the district’s administration and an investigation by Detective Andrew Kondracki, the Woodbridge Police Department determined that, on Sept. 8, Hadley, who was employed as a teacher for the Woodbridge Public School District, submitted a forged a doctor’s letter to the district in which she claimed a fictitious medical exemption from the district’s mask policy, according to the allegations.

Anyone with information should call Kondracki at 732-643-7700.