Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Sept. 29)

“Rose Care Made Easy” is the theme of the Garden Club of Metuchen’s meeting on Oct. 4.

The following topics will be covered: pruning, watering, fertilizing, insects and disease control, fall care, and no-spray roses.

Speaker Jeffrey van Pelt earned his B.S. in Plant Science Horticulture at Cook College, Rutgers, and is the retired supervisor of Horticulture at the Somerset County Park Commission, where he oversaw maintenance of the rose garden in Colonial Park.

The meeting will be held at the Metuchen Senior Center, located at Center and New streets,with parking on site.

The meeting starts with light refreshments at 6:45 p.m., followed by the lecture and business meeting from 7-9 p.m.

The Garden Club of Metuchen will follow all COVID safety instructions for meetings.

The public is invited.

Woodbridge Public Library will hold an Amnesty Month in September for library patrons who have materials to return and/or fines that accrued during the pandemic. All overdue fines and fees will be forgiven during September, National Library Card Month, when all materials are returned, and library cards are renewed. The library will require reimbursement for the value of lost materials, but processing fees and overdue fines will be waived when library cards are renewed. Patrons will need to visit in person to renew their library card memberships. Visit http://woodbridgelibrary.org/locations for library hours. For more information, contact Library Director Monica Eppinger at directorawoodbridgelibrary.org, or call 732-634-4450, ext. 7099.

The mah-jongg tournaments at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on Oak Tree Road in Edison are coming back in person starting Oct. 10 after a year of virtual play.

Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Six rounds of play begin at 10 a.m.

Continental breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served.

Giveaways, door prizes, auction and raffles. Cash prizes.

Players must be able to complete four games in 50 minutes.

All participants must provide proof of COVID vaccination with registration forms. Mask wearing is optional.

The cost is $56 per person.

Deadline to register is Oct. 1.

For more information, call Diane Mael at 732-593-5967.

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are preparing for their annual outdoor book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, during the Metuchen Town Wide Garage Sale, held on the front lawn of the Metuchen Library at 480 Middlesex Ave. Rain date is Oct. 3.

All money from the book sale is given to the library for community programs.

The book prices are adult hardcovers $2, paperbacks $1; and children’s hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Unique books will also be available, priced as marked.

Lewis Levy of A Quick Sign in Metuchen once again made the large book sale sign that hangs in front of the library; he has donated his signs to the book sale for more than 20 years.

The Metuchen Country Fair, usually held in October, is canceled again this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, Metuchen’s Town Wide Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

Items for sale can include books, household items, clothing, toys and games, tools, furniture, jewelry, antiques, records and CDs, artwork and sporting goods.

Businesses are encouraged to host sidewalk sales.

Registration and permit distribution are contactless. To sign up, visit https://form.jotform.com/212155117735047

For assistance, email metuchenchamber@optimum.net or call 732-548-2964.

Organized by the Metuchen Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Keller Williams Elite, Realtors.

The sixth annual Suicide Prevention Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 6.

Presented by the New Jersey Department of Human Services, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Trauma: The Hidden Face of Suicide will be presented from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., welcome to anyone interested in learning about trauma and suicide prevention.

The conference will feature presentations, breakout sessions and a panel discussion.

Nick LeDonne will share his mental health story using the art of animation.

Dr. Meagan Corrado, founder and owner of Storiez Trauma Narratives, has trained clinicians, community leaders and trauma survivors across 20 training programs.

Registration will soon be available.

The YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy) will host its annual Richard Hale Memorial Golf Classic on Oct. 7 at the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison.

This fundraiser supports the Y’s Send a Kid to Camp Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to children from underserved families in the community.

In 2020, the Y provided more than $12,000 in camp scholarship funds which provided peace of mind for families facing economic challenges. With these scholarships, campers are less likely to experience summer learning loss and become inactive.

Camp provides access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) programming, swimming, sports, arts and crafts and more.

The fundraiser starts with lunch and a Bloody Mary bar, a shotgun start at 12:25 p.m., followed by an open bar and dinner, along with several events including a wine pull, raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorship opportunities are available which are tax deductible and include recognition in all promotional materials, press releases and in the event program.

For more information, visit www.ymcaofmewsa.org/golf-classic; or contact Catherine Haugh at 732-516-9200, ext. 2083 or catherine.haugh@ymcaofmewsa.org.

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

Vibrant Navratri 2021 will be held Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, to celebrate Navratri Garba and Dandia Raas.

Artists will be announced.

The event is dedicated to health care heroes.

General tickets are $15 for Fridays or $20 for Saturdays; VIP is $40 any night.

For more information, visit www.njexpocenter.com/event/navratri-2021-2/

The Edison YMCA will hold its 12th annual Tot Trot & Fall Festival on Oct. 10, featuring games, activities, vendors and food trucks.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 11 a.m.

The YMCA is located at 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

The Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County is holding its very first pickleball tournament at the outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park on Dunhams Corner Road in East Brunswick on Oct. 13; rain date is Oct. 20.

This is a non-sanctioned, round robin, elimination tournament for intermediate players only.

Prizes, giveaways, raffles and healthy snacks will be provided.

The cost is $36 per person, or $67 for a married couple.

Game play details will be sent upon registration.

Space is limited so register early.

To receive a flier or registration form, contact Diane at dmael@jccmc.org or 732-593-5967.

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence service agency, headquartered in Middlesex County.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a virtual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 will feature music, survivor testimony, an advocate address and a candlelit moment of silence in remembrance of victims whose lives were stolen by domestic violence and in honor of survivors moving beyond abuse.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

For more information, to register and to donate, visit https://givebutter.com/WomenAware2021Vigil

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

The new Jazz Education Series, jointly sponsored by the Metuchen Arts Council-Jazz and the New Jersey Jazz Society, continues on Oct. 18 with “An Informal Survey of the Great Baritone Saxophonists” by baritone saxophonist Frank Basile, a member of the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band.

Nov. 21 is “Ellington and Strayhorn: Alone and Together” by David Hajdu, Columbia University professor, music critic for “The Nation,” and author of “Lush Life,” a biography of Billy Strayhorn.

The presentations will be available on the New Jersey Jazz Society website, njjs.org, as well as the NJJS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged.

To register, log on to https://bit.ly/3iaEWqt.

Live music will be performed at The Old Franklin Schoolhouse, 491 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

Johnny Dowd with Mike Noordzy and Cody McCorry will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10, or $5 for BIL members.

El Noordzo with Daughter Vision and Renee Maskin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10, or $5 for BIL members.

Jake LaBotz with Renee Maskin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10, or $5 for BIL members.

All patrons must show proof of full vaccination. Masks may be required when indoors.

Audience size will be limited.

An air purifying system will be used during live events.

Share photos of Halloween decorations to enter Metuchen’s Halloween Decorating Contest.

The home’s address will be included in an online map of sites for socially-distant viewing.

Submissions must be received by Oct. 25 to be judged and put on the map.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 30. First prize is a basket of Metuchen swag and $100 in Chamber of Commerce gift cards, valid at more than 50 locations.

Second and third prizes will be $50 and $25 gift certificates, respectively.

For more information, call 732-632-8502 or email metuchenchamber@optimum.net

Breaking the Chain Through Education will hold the fourth annual Sam Liss Memorial 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at Metuchen High School, 400 Grove Ave., Metuchen.

Prizes will be awarded for costumes.

Register by Oct. 30 to guarantee a long-sleeved T-shirt.

To register, visit btcte.org/5krun

For more information, email ctaylor@btcte.org

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

Middlesex County mayors will meet with members of the business community to share economic development opportunities.

This year’s topics include arts and culture, travel and tourism, sustainability, and economic development.

Meet the mayors of Edison, Woodbridge, Carteret, Perth Amboy, Milltown, North Brunswick and Metuchen at 8 a.m. Dec. 2.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.mcrcc.org/

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are asking for donations of books.

Email fotmlboard@gmail.com to schedule a dropoff appointment.

Middlesex County has compiled a comprehensive resource hub on its website to assist residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

The hub page, located at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/stormrelief, features information, resources and links from FEMA, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, U.S. Small Business Administration, REPLENISH Nourishing Neighbors, the Red Cross and more.

Some resources are also available for individuals affected by Tropical Storm Henri.

Cub Scout Pack 53 is celebrating its 70th year, and is holding registration for boys in grades kindergarten to 5. The pack is based out of the Fords section of Woodbridge and Clara Barton section of Edison.

Activities generally include fishing, hiking, BB guns, archery, service time, parades, the Pinewood Derby, the Raingutter Regatta and more.

Visit pack53fordsnj.shutterfly.com for more information.

Or, email pack53cs@gmail.com

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) because of Tropical Storm Ida at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1010 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

Apply for assistance, learn more about disaster assistance programs, learn the status of a FEMA application, understand documents received from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get referrals to other agencies, and learn about Small Business Administration programs.

The DRC will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

For more information, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Edison Recreation Department Teen Center is now open at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center.

Open basketball is held from 3-5 p.m. weekdays, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

All teens must have a valid Teen Center Membership I.D. to participate in teen activities.

The half-year non-refundable membership for teens is $5 per resident and $10 per non-resident and is valid through Dec. 31.

Sign up online at www.edisonnj.org. Click on “Register for Recreation Now” and follow the instructions.

All members must adhere to the Teen Center rules.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department Monday through Friday at 732-248-7310 or the Minnie B. Veal Community Center at 732-248-7316.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Metuchen Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through November.

Walk up only; no curbside or drive-through.

For updates, visit www.metuchenfarmersmarket.com

The Woodbridge Township Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the Town Hall parking lot, 1 Main St., Woodbridge.

Parking will be available at the NJ Transit lot on Eleanor Street.

Face coverings required. Social distancing will be expected.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system.

The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge.

These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting.

Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event.

To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx.

A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business. The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.