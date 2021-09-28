Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Sept. 29)

Sayreville is holding a pumpkin carving contest for Sayreville’s centennial on Oct. 2.

Gift card prizes: first place $200, second place $150, third place $50.

For details of the contest, visit the Centennial Page at sayreville.com or email sayre100@sayreville.com

Simpson United Methodist Church will hold a pumpkin patch Oct. 9-31 at the church, 2095 Route 516, across from the YMCA, Old Bridge.

A variety of shapes and sizes of pumpkins will be for sale, as well as gourds and other items.

Hours are 3-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Trunk-or-Treat is planned for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Matawan is having a Goods and Services Auction on Nov. 13.

Preview and bidding begins at 6 p.m. The raffle starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 and includes 10 Tier 1 tickets for raffles.

There are two tiers of prizes: Tier 1 value of $25-$75 and Tier 2 value of $75.01 to $250.

Interested parties can call the church at 732-591-9210.

The church is located at 18 Ryers Lane, Matawan.

The Friends of the Sayreville Public Library will hold a book sale from 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 at the library, 1050 Washington Road, Parlin section of Sayreville.

Pay $10 for a bag of books or $15 for a box. Must use bags and boxes provided.

Sayreville Public School teachers will be admitted free, with proper ID.

Social distancing required.

Then, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 20, Boscov’s will offer a 25% shopping discount at the stores in Woodbridge Center in Woodbridge or the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown.

Pay $5 to receive the discount off most purchases. The $5 goes directly to the Sayreville Public Library.

Select the charity at the register in-store during checkout.

Passes may be purchased at the library or at Boscov’s on the day of.

East Brunswick Ghost Walk begins its seventh season beginning Oct. 15 and continues Oct. 16, 22 and 23.

Located in the sleepy historic village, the walk begins 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Kossman Street and Old Bridge Turnpike.

The walk features mysteries, deaths and hauntings for some of these pre-Civil War homes, including the site of the murder of Rachel Wright in 1906.

The walk is wheelchair-friendly.

The cost is $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company District No. 1 in the village.

Sponsored by New Jersey Ghost Organization.

Follow on Facebook @EBGhostWalk for details and further information.

Middlesex County has compiled a comprehensive resource hub on its website to assist residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

The hub page, located at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/stormrelief, features information, resources and links from FEMA, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, U.S. Small Business Administration, REPLENISH Nourishing Neighbors, the Red Cross and more.

Some resources are also available for individuals affected by Tropical Storm Henri.

The Main Street Theatre is reopening at a new location, 70 Old Bridge/Matawan Road (Route 516) in Old Bridge.

Tickets for “Once Upon A Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” are on sale at www.mainstreettheatrecompany.org

Goldilocks is the defendant, on trial for breaking and entering. The plaintiffs are the three bears. As their lawyers Henny Penny and Tom Thumb go toe-to-toe hoping to prove their respective clients’ cases, other fairy tale characters are called to testify as witnesses, including Hansel and Gretel, Jack and Cow, and Granny. Even the Big Bad Wolf takes the stand. Is Goldilocks guilty or innocent? With multiple endings to cover each possible outcome, the audience gets to decide her ultimate fate.

Appropriate for all ages.

Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26.

By Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) because of Tropical Storm Ida at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1010 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

Apply for assistance, learn more about disaster assistance programs, learn the status of a FEMA application, understand documents received from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get referrals to other agencies, and learn about Small Business Administration programs.

The DRC will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

For more information, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

The Middlesex County Office of Health Services is offering free public health clinics to encourage residents to be proactive in all aspects of their health.

The Middlesex County Public Health Clinic, located at 596 Jersey Ave., New Brunswick, provides a variety of services including childhood and adult immunizations, cancer screenings, physicals and more to all Middlesex County residents free of charge.

Clinics are open year-round Monday through Friday. Clinics are closed on county holidays.

Appointments can be made by calling 732-565-3788.

For childhood vaccines and physicals, residents may need to submit proof of residence.

The Cancer Education and Early Detection (CEED) Program is a federal- and state grant-funded program offering free cancer screenings to residents who have no health insurance or are underinsured. The cancer screenings offered are breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate. Current dates are Sept. 20 and 27. Appointments can be made by calling 732-745-3127 or 732-745-3109.

For more information and a full list of services provided by the Middlesex County Public Health Clinic, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/PSH/Pages/Middlesex-County-Public-Health-Clinic.aspx

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

The Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo will be held Sept. 24-26 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison.

There will be reiki and energy healing, wellness, spirituality, mediumship, workshops and speakers, enlightenment, yoga, jewelry, psychic readings, nutrition, crystals, essential oils, visionary artists and meditation.

For ticket information, visit heartofonenessholisticexpo.com

The YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge, South Amboy) will hold its 25th annual YMCA 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park in Edison in front of the Lakeview School.

Registration is open; early bird rates are available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/RooseveltParkEdison/YMCAofMEWSA5k until June 30.

The run/walk will be held rain or shine and will have a superhero theme.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m., however, virtual option will be available this year as well.

Interested participants can get more information at www.ymcaofmewsa.org/janice-garbolino-5K .

This run/walk is held each year in memory of Janice Garbolino, the former Health and Wellness Director of the Metuchen Branch YMCA, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2002. This event supports the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy in providing a free exercise program for cancer survivors called Livestrong at the YMCA.

The Monroe Township Historic Preservation Commission will host vintage baseball between the Flemington Neshanock and the Liberty Base Ball Club of New Brunswick from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 25 at Dey Farm, on Federal Road between Perrineville and Applegarth roads, Monroe. No rain date is announced.

Watch a 19th-century style baseball game during this double header.

Also, learn about the life of a Civil War surgeon and attend a workshop on how to build a rain barrel.

Bring a picnic lunch.

There is no cost to attend.

The seventh annual New Jersey ParaUnity Expo is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25 at Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge.

The VIP Party on Sept. 24 is from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, adults only. Free appetizers, cash bar and deejay.

The VIP Party on Sept. 25 is from 8-11 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, adults only. Free appetizers, cash bar and deejay.

Tickets for the general expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 are $20 for adults or $5 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds go directly to the Woodbridge Charity Fund.

For ticket information and a schedule of events, visit www.newjerseyparaunityexpo.com/

East Brunswick’s Fall Freecycling Day, sponsored by the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 to the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A semi-annual event, Freecycling Day offers an opportunity to discard usable, unwanted household items in an environmentally-friendly way instead of sending them to landfills. Attendees can browse for “finds” from small furniture and housewares to toys and tools. There is no charge to participate as a donor or browser in this free trade event.

All items must be offered for free, for personal use and not for resale.

Items for freecycling may be dropped off until 1 p.m. with browsing and pick up until 2 p.m.

To ensure everyone’s safety at the event, participants, browsers and volunteers must comply with all state guidelines pertaining to COVID.

Adult and teen volunteers are needed for all or part of the day. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Recommended freecycling items include clothing, books, shoes, bicycles, fish tanks, dishes, pots and pans, toys, office supplies, silverware, small appliances, tools, power tools, gardening tools, kitchenware, garage items, electronics and pet supplies.

It is recommended that boxed toys, games and anything with small parts be taped shut.

Prohibited items include large furniture pieces, mattresses, televisions, computer monitors, paints, VHS tapes, computer disks, pesticides, tires, toiletries, unframed mirrors, food or any hazardous materials. FriendsEBEC reserves the right to reject items.

Freecycling days are a project of FriendsEBEC and co-sponsored with the East Brunswick Recycling Center and East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services.

Rain will cancel the event. Check the Friends’ website for updates: friendsebec.com.

For more information, visit friendsebec.com, or email friends.ebec@gmail.com.

Middlesex County residents are invited to the second annual Community Baby Shower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Edison Senior Center, 2963 Woodbridge Ave., Edison.

Anyone who is currently pregnant or who is a first-time parent with a child under age 12 months can attend.

This is a free event including health education workshops, giveaways, refreshments and community resources.

Masks must be worn.

Register at https://communitybabyshower2021.eventbrite.com

The 24th annual Taste of Middlesex is planned for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison.

Each year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce invites restaurants from around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisines.

Attendees sample dishes from around the area, then choose the winner by voting for their favorite.

The Groove will perform during the evening.

Must be 21 or over to attend.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door; seniors get a $5 discount. Or, purchase a 10-pack for $450.

The event serves as a fundraising opportunity for non-profits; for every $50 ticket an organization sells, $25 gets donated back to the organization. Unsold tickets must be returned to the chamber by Sept. 1.

For more information, email admin@edisonchamber.com or call 732-738-9482.

Christ Church in South Amboy’s Women With Purpose group is holding its annual Back to School Supply Drive through Sept. 30 to benefit schools in South Amboy and Sayreville.

Suggested items are pens, pencils, colored pencils, highlighters, spiral notebooks, erasers, rulers, scientific calculators, 3-ring 2-inch binders, Post-It notes, dividers, rulers, loose leaf paper, pencil sharpeners, headphones, backpacks, facial tissue, Clorox disinfecting wipes, book covers, index cards, composition notebooks and pocket folders.

Call or text Donna at 732-309-8161 or Gail at 732-991-3124 for drop-off locations.

Sayreville will celebrate Centennial Day from noon to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Kennedy Park, 807 Washington Road, Parlin section of Sayreville.

There will be food, contests, a skateboard demonstration, games, a beer tent, vendors and fireworks.

Community theater Playhouse 22 will reopen on Oct. 8 with a performance of “Harvey” at 8 p.m.

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. The trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary rabbit.

Performances continue through Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. Sundays.



Tickets are $22 for adults or $20 for students and seniors.

Next, Khy Garner, singer, actor, author, director and playwright, will join fellow musicians at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 for an evening of live music in the Studio Theater.

Tickets are $15.

“A Christmas Carol” will return Dec. 10-19 at 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For more information and tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org

The sixth annual Suicide Prevention Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 6.

Presented by the New Jersey Department of Human Services, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Trauma: The Hidden Face of Suicide will be presented from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., welcome to anyone interested in learning about trauma and suicide prevention.

The conference will feature presentations, breakout sessions and a panel discussion.

Nick LeDonne will share his mental health story using the art of animation.

Dr. Meagan Corrado, founder and owner of Storiez Trauma Narratives, has trained clinicians, community leaders and trauma survivors across 20 training programs.

Registration will soon be available.

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

The Old Bridge Columbian Club will hold a pasta dinner at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at the club, 61 Pine St., Old Bridge.

Dinner includes pasta, salad, meatballs, soda and dessert.

The Joey Katz Orchestra featuring Bob Kulik will perform.

Tickets are on sale by calling 732-251-9817 and pressing No. 1 at the prompt.

Tickets are pre-sale only, and cost $20 per adult. Discount available for a table of 10.

Cash wine bar will be available.

The North Brunswick Humane Association’s 17th annual Dog Walk-a-Thon and Adoption Day event is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130, North Brunswick.

Rain date is Oct. 24.

There will be music, food, games and prizes.

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated, and must be leashed at all times.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration is $15 for the first dog, and $5 for every dog thereafter. Send checks payable to the North Brunswick Humane Association to NBHA, P.O. Box 7522, North Brunswick 08902. Or, pre-register at www.northbrunswickhumane.org

On the day of the event, registration fee is $25, plus $5 for each additional dog. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m.

Co-sponsored by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services.

For more information, email info@northbrunswickhumane.org or call Michele at 732-713-3532.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17. To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/ There is no fee to enter. For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence service agency, headquartered in Middlesex County.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a virtual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 will feature music, survivor testimony, an advocate address and a candlelit moment of silence in remembrance of victims whose lives were stolen by domestic violence and in honor of survivors moving beyond abuse.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

For more information, to register and to donate, visit https://givebutter.com/WomenAware2021Vigil

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

To order tickets, visit https://alboradainspiraciones.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

The 20th annual Women’s Leadership Summit, Rebound with Resilience: Ready to Go!, will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Doubletree by Hilton Princeton, 4355 Route 1. Presented by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee. Keynote speaker is Sarah Chaplin, president and CEO of the State Theatre New Jersey. For registration information, visit mcrcc.org

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

John Anagnostis, regional vice chair of the Middlesex County Republican Organization, is seeking poll workers from Perth Amboy, Sayreville and South Amboy for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 2. If interested, call 732-371-9967 and leave a message.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

Middlesex County mayors will meet with members of the business community to share economic development opportunities.

This year’s topics include arts and culture, travel and tourism, sustainability, and economic development.

Meet the mayors of Old Bridge, South Amboy, Sayreville, South River, East Brunswick and Spotswood in February 2022.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.mcrcc.org/

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Ongoing

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date. The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor. Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year. Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75. The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland. For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group. This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills. Each group is led by trained facilitators. Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually. Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600. Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information. The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child. BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys. BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood. There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support. To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org. Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society is looking for middle school and high school yearbooks from Madison Township and Old Bridge Township to add to its collection. Contact Jeff Kagan at 646-246-5598. The yearbook collection is readily available for the general public to review at the Thomas Warne Museum located just across the street from the Old Bridge High School. Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities. They will provide music and entertainment. A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900. Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction. The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction. The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief. To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery. To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs. Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org