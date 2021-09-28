Construction of warehouse begins in Twin Rivers neighborhood of East Windsor

Construction is underway on a 168,436-square-foot warehouse building at 30 Lake Drive for home appliance retailer AJ Madison in the Twin Rivers neighborhood of East Windsor.LEA KAHN/STAFF

× Construction is underway on a 168,436-square-foot warehouse building at 30 Lake Drive for home appliance retailer AJ Madison in the Twin Rivers neighborhood of East Windsor.LEA KAHN/STAFF

Construction is underway on a 168,436-square-foot warehouse building at 30 Lake Drive in the Twin Rivers neighborhood of East Windsor.

The East Windsor Township Planning Board granted preliminary and final site plan approval for the warehouse in 2019, after several meetings on the application.

The warehouse is being built on a vacant 8.9-acre lot, according to Planning Board meeting minutes. The single-story building is 34.5 feet tall, which is less than the maximum 40-foot height that would be permitted.

The warehouse will be occupied by home appliance retailer AJ Madison, according to Planning Board meeting minutes. The company is presently located at 406 Wyckoff Mills Road in East Windsor.

AJ Madison Vice President Ilan Rosenrauch testified at a Sept. 9, 2019, Planning Board meeting that the company employed 10 people at the Wyckoff Mills Road site, spread between two shifts.

Rosenrauch told the Planning Board that the company liked East Windsor and wanted to stay in the township. The company needed a larger warehouse to accommodate its anticipated growth, according to the minutes.

There would be 73 parking spaces, most of which would be banked and not built until they are needed, according to the minutes.

There would be 15 loading bays at the rear of the building.