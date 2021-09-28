Hopewell Township confirms 79 cases of COVID-19 since late August

The Hopewell Township Health Department has reported that there have been 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the township since Aug. 28.

Currently, a large portion of the new cases Hopewell Township faces are among residents in their 50s, as well as children under age 20, according to the department.

From Aug. 28 until Sept. 10, 42 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. Thirty-seven more cases were confirmed through the period of Sept. 11-24.

The township, since the pandemic started, has reported 1,027 total cases of COVID-19.

The department warned that more than 99% of confirmed cases in the State of New Jersey are the Delta variant and stressed the importance of self-isolating if residents are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

According to the state COVID-19 and vaccination dashboard, Mercer County has experienced 58 new confirmed cases as of Sept. 28. When focusing on the vaccination numbers the dashboard reports that the county has 232,445 fully vaccinated and 266,122 residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended vaccine booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for people who have completed their initial series of the two-dose vaccine.

However, only certain populations can initially receive the booster: if they are age 65 and up, between 50-64 years old with underlying conditions, ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, and ages 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

The CDC continues to evaluate data for booster recommendations for populations and people who were administered the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.