Mary Alice Fitzpatrick Luttmann, 78, of Lawrenceville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at home.

Born in Princeton, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Princeton/Lawrenceville. Mary was a retiree of Mason, Griffin and Pierson Law Firm, where she was an estate paralegal for many years. She was a devout catholic and Parishioner at The Church of St. Ann. Mary was a volunteer at Princeton Medical Center and the local chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, participating as a breast cancer survivor. She volunteered countless hours to this organization, which was there for her during her fight with this disease. Her favorite pastimes were spent with family, cooking, and baking. Mary enjoyed trips to Bermuda, Nantucket and Cape May and more.

Daughter of the late Robert Keene and Kathleen F. Heeremans Fitzpatrick, sister of the late John Keene Fitzpatrick, Sr. aunt of the late John Keene Fitzpatrick, Jr.(godson); she is survived by her nieces Deborah Fitzpatrick DeSantis and her husband Glenn, and Wendy Fitzpatrick Kirschner; her great-nieces Dana Struble (goddaughter) and her husband Greg, Amanda Mekongo and her husband Yves; her great- nephews Joseph T. DeSantis and his wife Izzy. Ryan Keene Fitzpatrick and his wife Amber, Tyler C. Fitzpatrick and his wife Erin, Kyle J. Fitzpatrick (godson); and great-niece Kelsey Fitzpatrick; Great-great nieces and nephews Fiona and Mallory Struble, Averie and Noa Mekongo, and Jaimeson Fitzpatrick; lifelong friends Kathy Folk and her family including Vincent, Michael, and Joseph (godson), her close friends Lynn Keefer, Patty Sroka and Ruth Niekowski; and her companion James Luttmann. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed by anyone who knew and loved “Aunt Mary.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:30AM at The Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

Interment will be held at Princeton Cemetery, 29 Greenview Avenue, Princeton, NJ.

The viewing for Mary will be held on Wednesday evening from 5-7PM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 2 Princess Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ.