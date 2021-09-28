David Kaye and Zibby Allen PHOTO CREDIT: COPYRIGHT 2021 CROWN MEDIA UNITED STATES LLC/PHOTOGRAPHER: LUBA POPOVIC

By Rick Gables

Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne and Linda Thorson, star in The Vows We Keep, a new, original movie premiering Sunday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Event planner Hazel (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out the Rosewood, the exact place where their parents were married, is now being sold. The inn has been in owner Simone’s (Thorson) family for four generations. Not only is it a beloved landmark of the community, but also a place where so many couples have begun their lives. To deliver on her sister’s dream, Hazel meets with Jared (Cayonne), the man preparing the historic estate for sale. She agrees to plan all the remaining events before the sale of the property if he will allow her sister’s wedding to go on. As they work together, they are reminded of the importance of traditions in enriching people’s lives.

CBS will premiere season six of Bull on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. In the season premiere, “Gone,” Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter, and the abductor warns them not to go to the police. As Bull works to build the most important psych profile of his life, he begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past.

PBS will premiere season six of Grantchester on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings). The series takes place in 1958 and trouble is brewing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. The Rev. Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) relishes his role as a firebrand vicar, willing to rock the boat and challenge conventions to help people. Will’s best friend is Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green). With new crimes around every corner, and morality and legality at odds, it’s going to take all of Will’s skill and empathy to navigate these choppy waters and help the ones he loves. In the season premiere, a much-needed summer break at a vacation resort takes an unexpected turn for Will and Geordie when the camp owner is found dead in suspicious circumstances.