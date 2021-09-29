Prosecutor’s office: Area resident indicted in million-dollar swindle

An area resident has been indicted on charges of stealing approximately $1 million from individuals through fraudulent stock purchases and promissory notes, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Sept. 28.

Anthony Giordano, 43, of Freehold, has been charged with two counts of first degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, second degree theft by deception and second degree misconduct by a corporate official in connection with thefts from five individuals that took place between July 2015 and April 2018, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation revealed Giordano obtained funds from the individuals based on their belief they were buying shares in or loaning money to his various companies, including Nue Trition Weight Management, Nue Pens LV, Nue Pens FL, Nue Resource Financial and Nue Resource Funding, according to the press release.

Giordano allegedly made the individuals believe the companies were, or were going to be, successful, but made no significant attempt to get them operational, according to the press release.

Despite requests by the individuals to Giordano to provide financial documentation demonstrating the value of the companies, he failed to do so, thereby hiding the fact the businesses had little value.

Instead of using the individuals’ investments to fund his companies, Giordano allegedly used the funds to pay for personal expenses such as travel, entertainment, gas, dry cleaning, a gym membership, restaurants and monthly car payments. The individuals received no return on their investments, according to the press release.

Giordano faces up to 20 years in state prison on the first degree charges, according to the press release.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective William Kelliher at 800-533-7443.