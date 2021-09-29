Bordentown Walking Tours offers self-guided haunted history tour

Bordentown Walking Tours offers a self-guided Bordentown Haunted History Tour that leads listeners through chilling local tales and ghostly activity.

“We’re excited to present something that’s scary, but also safe and fun,” Mark Neurohr-Pierpaoli, Bordentown Walking Tours founder and owner, said in a prepared statement.

The tour explains mysterious encounters that real people have described, by illuminating, at each stop, the true history of the happenings.

To experience the tour, download the free Built Story app, available for both iOS and Android. Once in the app, search Bordentown Walking Tours.

Each tour costs $10. Once purchased, tour takers can start, pause, stop and re-take the tour as many times as they wish for 30 days.