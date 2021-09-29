Burlington County unveils map of Hispanic and Latino businesses

1 / 3 Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell, left, and Commissioner Linda Hynes, right, talk to staff and volunteers of Servicios Latinos de Burlington County during the nonprofit’s annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 25.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY 2 / 3 A large crowd listens to a musical performance at the Servicios Latinos de Burlington County Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 25 at the Burlington County Amphitheater.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY 3 / 3 From left: Burlington County Commissioner Linda Hynes, New Jersey Senator Dawn Marie Addiego and Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell were among the leaders who attended the Servicios Latinos de Burlington County’s annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 25 at the Burlington County Amphitheater in Westampton.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY ❮ ❯

The Burlington County Commissioners are celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by spotlighting Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses throughout the county.

A new interactive map showcasing Latino and Hispanic businesses was created by the Burlington County GIS (Geographic Information Systems) team from the online directory of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and other sources.

The map is posted on the county website within the Burlington County Business Hub, under the Burlington County Business tab; visit https://co.burlington.nj.us/1226/Business-Resources

Each business on the map is linked to their respective website and their address and contact information is also listed for easy access. The commissioners are encouraging additional Hispanic and Latino businesses to contact their office to get listed.

In addition to the map, the commissioners are continuing to use social media to promote these businesses throughout Hispanic Heritage month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

“Burlington County, like the rest of our state and nation, is growing more diverse and Hispanic or Latino residents now make up nearly 9% of our county’s population. We want to celebrate this growth and the amazing Latino culture and heritage,” Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said in a prepared statement. “We also want to highlight Hispanic- and Latino-owned businesses. These businesses are important contributors to our county and our communities, and their owners are our friends, neighbors and family members. Their success is good for our county and our communities.”

Hispanic- or Latino-owned businesses that would like to be listed on the map and promoted on the county’s social media sites should email information to news@co.burlington.nj.us. Information requested includes the business’s name, address, phone number and a brief history or summary of goods for sale and services. Website and social media links and photographs are also welcome.

The initiative follows other similar promotions organized by the commissioners, including highlighting Black-owned businesses during August’s Black Business Month, and the revival of the Shop Burlington County First program and the creation of Burlington County Restaurant Week.

“Small businesses are part of Burlington County’s foundation and our county’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths,” Hopson said in the statement. “When businesses do well and succeed, all our residents benefit, so we’re going to continue to highlight them and provide their owners with the information and support they need to recover and grow.”