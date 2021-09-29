Civilian sustains fatal injuries after Hillsborough police officer discharges weapon during incident inside residence

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a police-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 28 in Hillsborough.

One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m. inside a residence on Piedmont Path. Officers of the Hillsborough Police Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an emergency at the residence.

After officers arrived, they encountered a male resident inside the house. During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, according to information provided by the Attorney General’s Office on Sept. 29.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the resident and the man was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:28 p.m., according to the statement.

No one else was injured.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.