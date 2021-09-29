Eatontown man indicted in case of videotaped sexual assaults

A Monmouth County grand jury has returned a 20-count indictment against a man from Eatontown who is charged with videotaping sexual assaults of unconscious women over the span of three years, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Sept. 27.

Joshua Padilla, 36, was indicted on Sept. 24 and is now charged with eight counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, seven counts of third degree invasion of privacy, four counts of third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Linskey identified Padilla as a former Middlesex County sheriff’s officer.

According to the press release, in February 2019, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau arrested Padilla in relation to an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, Padilla was found to be in possession of videos of himself performing sexual acts upon women who were clearly unconscious and unresponsive.

Additionally, he was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse materials. Many of these alleged crimes took place at the defendant’s home in Eatontown, with others occurring in Middlesex County, according to the press release.

The sexual assault charges outlined by Linskey on Sept. 27 relate to three different adult victims and crimes taking place from 2016 into 2018, but investigators are continuing to seek additional information about Padilla’s activities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Hammarstrom of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160, ext. 6413.

Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous report about this case may call the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers’ confidential tip line at 1-800-671-4400.

Tipsters can also text “MONMOUTH” and their tip to 274637, or they can email a tip via the

website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

According to the press release, the investigation into Padilla has thus far resulted in criminal charges in three different jurisdictions.

In July 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced it was indicting him for producing, distributing and being in possession of child sexual abuse materials after he allegedly recorded himself engaging in unlawful sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Pennsylvania and later uploaded the video online.

In March 2021, Padilla pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor in relation to the investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He admitted to attempting to meet with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl and digitally sharing with her sexually graphic images of himself, according to the press release.

Linskey said Padilla remains incarcerated in federal prison in Pennsylvania and is no

longer employed by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.