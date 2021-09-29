Princeton Montessori School commits to environmental sustainability

Princeton Montessori School appointed Gery Juleff sustainability manager and Ecology teacher. PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCETON MONTESSORI SCHOOL

The recent extreme weather events, both locally and worldwide, are a reminder that climate change must be addressed for the benefit of future generations.

Over a hundred years ago, Dr. Maria Montessori emphasized the importance of humanity’s relationship with nature and educating children to be a positive force of change in the world. In the spirit of Dr. Montessori’s teachings, Michelle Morrison, head of Princeton Montessori School (PMonts), has committed the school to an even stronger focus on environmental sustainability in the coming years with the installation of a solar array and other eco-friendly initiatives.

“The Montessori philosophy encourages children to bond with the earth so that they learn to care about it, make good choices, and become advocates for environmental sustainability,” Morrison said in a prepared statement.

Gery Juleff was appointed sustainability manager and Ecology teacher.

“So far, he’s led us in signing a solar energy agreement, relaunching our Farm-to-School program, repairing our vegetable garden, and recommitting to composting. This is only the start. Over the next year, Gery will work with colleagues to develop a comprehensive sustainability plan for the future,” Morrison said in the statement.

PMonts signed a contract in September for the installation of a solar array that will enable the school to make its contribution to the fight against climate change, inspire students, and save on energy costs, according to the statement.

Installation of the panels will take place during spring break and the solar array will be fully functioning by the end of the school year.

“The key to finalizing this project was a partnership between my colleagues at the school and on the Board, along with our local partners, the Circadia Group, and Plankton Energy, the solar company,” Juleff said in the statement.

Once the panels are installed, the school will reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,000 metric tons over the 20-year agreement – the equivalent emissions of using 346,824 gallons of gasoline, according to the statement.

The array should also, depending on future utility prices, save the school between $500,000 to $800,000 in electricity bills during that time, and even more over the lifetime of the installation.

“It was a great learning experience,” Juleff said in the statement. “We would be delighted to help inspire other local organizations in their quest for sustainability. I have written an informal ‘how-to guide’ based on my experience which I hope will show other schools and organizations that installing solar is really doable and will bring significant benefits.”

To learn more, contact Juleff at gery.juleff@princetonmontessori.org.