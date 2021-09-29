Spice Wok offers Asian fusion dishes in East Windsor area

Imtiyaz Ahmad, family and staff cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Spice Wok restaurant in the Windsor Center Shopping Center in East Windsor on Sept. 21. Pictured from left: Deputy Mayor Peter Yeager; Council Member John Zoller; Council Member Alan Rosenberg; Mayor Janice S. Mironov; Council Member Marc Lippman; Imtiyaz Ahmad, owner of Spice Wok; Youssef Ahmad, owner’s son; Kalf Ahmad, owner’s son; Asma Patamkr, owner's wife; Chef Susanta, and Chef Deepak Rawad.PHOTO COURTESY OF EAST WINDSOR

Owner Imtiyaz Ahmad celebrated the grand opening of the new restaurant Spice Wok on Sept. 21.

This new eatery in Windsor Center on Route 130 south at Route 571 in East Windsor is family-owned, offering various Mongolian, Manchurian, Szechuan and Thai styles of Asian fusion dishes.

Spice Wok, which is occupying the corner space, joins other Windsor Center businesses including Aldi, Staples, Ross Dress for Less, and Retro Fitness.

The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout service. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Ordering is available via phone at 609-308-2070 or at www.spice-wok.com.