Woodbridge resident is finalist in ‘Talented Beard’ contest

Woodbridge resident John Stessel has been chosen as one of the Top 10 finalists in the second annual Most Talented Beard in America contest. Voting goes through Oct. 15.PHOTO COURTESY OF HOFFMAN YORK

× Woodbridge resident John Stessel has been chosen as one of the Top 10 finalists in the second annual Most Talented Beard in America contest. Voting goes through Oct. 15.PHOTO COURTESY OF HOFFMAN YORK

Woodbridge resident John Stessel has been chosen as one of the Top 10 finalists in the second annual Most Talented Beard in America contest.

His video entry for the Wahl grooming company’s contest showcases his magician skills with a number of trick shots and illusions.

He talks about how his manscaper beard keeps him looking clean and smooth while “juggling” the ups and downs of life – spoke as he juggles tennis balls and plays with a Yo-Yo. He makes playing cards appear as if out of nowhere. And at the end, he tosses a water bottle that lands safely on a stool.

Stessel, who has donned his beard for a decade, said he filmed the video in just one take.

He said, “Shaving is like magic.”

In July, the Wahl grooming company put out the call for men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. More than 100 hopefuls entered, and 10 finalists were chosen, according to information provided by the Hoffman York agency.

Wahl chose the Top 10 candidates, but public votes will help decide the winners.

“The goal of this contest is to shine a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or ‘bearder,’ place to live,” Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl, said in the statement. “We were blown away by the excitement the contest generated last year, and the life-changing impact the prizes had on the exemplary men who won. Our hope is to keep the positive momentum rolling, so we’re once again calling on the American people to help us name the winners this year.”

Stessel is the only finalist from New Jersey.

To vote for Stessel as the Most Talented Beard in America, visit https://bit.ly/MostTalentedBeard through Oct. 15. Voters can also access the voting page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram.

The title of Wahl Man of the Year and prizes from $5,000 to $20,000 are up for grabs. Winners will also receive a visit from Wahl’s mobile barbershop, and an arsenal of Wahl grooming products.

The winners will be announced in late October.

To view Stessel’s video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN_vQs9yYK4&feature=youtu.be

For more information about the Most Talented Beard in America contest, including official rules, visit WahlUSA.com.

For more information about Wahl Grooming, visit WahlUSA.com.