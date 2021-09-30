Common calendar, Packet papers, Oct. 1

Ongoing

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) are open to help residents affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence, and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

Individuals in Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance.

Residents who previously registered for assistance do not need to visit the DRC. However, when visiting a DRC they can ask questions or seek further information in person, in addition to online or by phone.

Survivors can visit any of the DRC locations and find their closest location through the FEMA App.

Somerset County: North End Volunteer Fire Co. No. 3, 169 N. 8th Ave., Manville. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays ; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Mercer County: Hollowbrook Community Center, 320 Hollowbrook Dr., Trenton. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Middlesex County: Middlesex Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Cafeteria B, Sayreville. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Additional centers will be opening soon to support survivors.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/ or via the FEMA App.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. If you use a Relay service, such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4614. Follow the FEMA Region 2 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMAregion2

Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed American allies evacuated from Afghanistan to New Jersey. Already interpreters and others who worked with the American military have started arriving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The American Red Cross, with support from the NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, is collecting needed items to help them.

Jeff Cantor, founder and CEO of the NJ State Veterans Chamber, is spearheading this humanitarian mission.

In Hopewell Valley, this effort is being led by Hopewell Township Police Director Robert Karmazin.

Children are in need of diapers, formula, baby bottles, pacifiers, baby wipes, soccer balls, toys, blocks, new shoes, pencils and crayons, notebooks and school supplies.

Families are in need of water bottles, conservative female clothing, male clothing, winter jackets, new shoes, gloves, feminine hygiene products, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, smart phones and female scarves.

Returning military troops are in need of coffee, water bottles, games, food donations, gift cards, sporting goods, electric massagers, postage stamps and envelopes, writing pads and pens, Air Pods, personal hygiene items and toiletries.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hopewell Township Department of Public Works building at 203 Washington Crossing – Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Call 609-737-3100, ext. 5170 with questions.

The Mission Commission at First Presbyterian Church, Bordentown, is collecting items for the Afghan refugees housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Purchase and deliver items to the church office. Requested items include bras, underwear, children’s clothing, shoes, baby onesies, disinfectant wipes, towels, antibacterial hand soap, toiletries, clothing, shower shoes, flip flops, baby wipes, feminine hygiene pads, baby formula, phone chargers, children’s toys and Gatorade. For specific times donations will be accepted, visit www.bordentownpresbyterian.org/ Do not leave items on the porch. Or, write a check made payable to First Presbyterian Church-Bordentown with “Afghan Refugees” in the memo line, and mail to the church, 435 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown 08505-2004 or drop in the mail slot of the office at that address.

Hope Hose Humane Co. 1 is seeking volunteers.

The firehouse is located at 150 W. Burlington St., Bordentown.

Call 609-298-0450 for more information.

The Burlington County Health Department is resuming its COVID-19 testing program and will operate a fixed clinic five days a week at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays; and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The testing is open to all Burlington County residents 5 years and up, as well as those who work in Burlington County or attend school in the county.

No appointment or doctor’s prescription is needed, but insurance information will be collected from those who have it. No one will be turned away due to lack of insurance.

The clinic will use a short nasal swab to collect samples for a PCR test. Those seeking a test should wear a mask and thoroughly blow or clean their nose prior to testing.

Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The Burlington County Health Department continues to make COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone who is unvaccinated, as well as booster doses for those who are fully-vaccinated but are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The vaccine clinics run on the following schedule:

Mondays from 2-6 p.m. at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton (drive-thru clinic).

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra.

Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park.

Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Dr., Bordentown.

Vaccines are also available at pop-up clinics held every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Virtua Mobile Grocery Store, 181 Norcross Lane, Pemberton; and Thursdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Virtua Mobile Farmers Market, 795 Woodlane Road, Westampton.

The Deborah Heart and Lung Center runs a walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Deborah Medical Office Building, 6 Earline Ave., Browns Mills.

Older adults in Mercer County again will have the opportunity to receive fresh-produce checks that will enable them to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

This year, each person will receive five $6 checks for a total $30 that are valid until Nov. 30.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 609-989-6661 and speak with a staff member or leave a message with your phone number so the Office on Aging can return the call.

When calling, be prepared to:

Provide your name and address to verify you live in Mercer County

State your date of birth to verify you are 60 years of age and older

Verify that your income is within the eligibility qualifications listed below:

A single person’s income must not exceed $23,606 per year or $1,968 monthly; a couple’s income must not exceed $31,894 per year or $2,658 monthly.

The Office on Aging staff will then direct you as to how you can secure your checks.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Randy Now’s Man Cave has a slate of performances scheduled through the end of the year:

Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., The Amazing Kreskin

Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., Kepi Ghoulie & Friends

Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Robyn Hitchcock

Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m, acoustic performances by A Flock of Seagulls featuring Mike Score

Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., The Red Elvises

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Night Scented Harp: The Music of Kate Bush, featuring harpist and vocalist Erin Hill

Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., From the Rockats, Dibbs Preston, Barry Ryan and The Detonators

Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, after the Bordentown City Halloween Parade

Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Midge Ure

Nov. 19 and 20, both at 7:30 p.m., The Successful Failures with guest Tod the Mod

Dec. 3, time to be announced, The Split Squad with Keith Streng, Hard Working Men

Dec. 11, time to be announced, The Fleshtones

Dec. 19, time to be announced, Ed Hamell’s Hamell for the Holidays

March 2022 will be Richie Ramone, details to be announced

Randy Now’s Man Cave is located at 134 Farnsworth Ave., Bordertown.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The phone lines are open during business hours: 609-424-3766.

For ticket information, visit https://randy-nows-man-cave.ticketleap.com

The Princeton Adult School (PAS) presents “Food for Thought” as part of its fall offerings.

Princeton and Rutgers university professors and local food and restaurant and farming entrepreneurs present lectures, covering a wide variety of topics, including taste genetics, sustainable urban farming, making more food with fewer resources by combining algae and plants, connecting your voting choices with your food choices, and the challenges and myriad anecdotes of running a business dependent on a daily influx of fresh food.

Other areas of study include business and technology, health and wellness, home and garden, humanities, the arts, world languages, food and drink, and English as a second language.

Most classes remain virtual, with a few being conducted in person with strict COVID prevention protocols.

For more details, visit www.princetonadultschool.org

Call the office at 609-683-1101 for assistance.

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBarnabas Health, which will take place in early 2022.

Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

Throughout October

The Burlington County Farmers Market will continue weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

The market features a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, flowers, plants and baked goods, along with an assortment of handmade crafts.

Opening Day this year will also feature craft beer sales for the first time. The beer sales are permitted under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February that allows the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue special seasonal permits to New Jersey breweries or wineries to sell their products at farm markets.

Beer sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples at the market.

In addition to shopping opportunities, each market day features live entertainment from area musicians.

While COVID-19 capacity limits have been relaxed in recent months, customers and vendors will still be required to wear face masks or face coverings when attending the market.

The Nature Center at Washington Crossing State Park in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township announced programs for October.

A hike through Lockatong Falls, for pre-teens and adults, will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Lockatong Creek in Delaware Township has many cascades and rock outcrops along its banks.

The group will drive to the Lockatong Wildlife Management Area and follow the White Trail loop from the parking area, down to the falls and back, approximately 3 miles. Meet at Niederer’s Pond on Church Road. Then, carpool to the Wildlife Management Area; call the Nature Center for directions.

Wear hiking boots. The first, and the final half mile of the hike is likely to be wet and muddy.

Advanced registration required.

Pre-teens and adults can learn about trees of the park from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 10. Join the park naturalist on a walk and learn how to identify many of the most common species.

Advanced registration required.

A family nature walk for visitors of all ages is planned for 1-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Join an informal naturalist-guided trail walk.

A park foliage hike for guests age 9 and older will be 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 24. This is a naturalist-guided 4-mile hike taking on the park’s natural and historic areas, and several interesting and remote sections of the park, during the fall foliage season.

Wear sturdy footwear. Bring drinking water, a snack and a pair of binoculars.

Advanced registration required.

Adults are invited to a tomahawk throwing session from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

These programs are offered free of charge unless otherwise indicated.

Attendance is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All programs will initially meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated.

In the event of inclement weather, some programs might be canceled. Call ahead before coming out.

These events are available to families and individuals only. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs for scouts, schools, home school groups and other groups are available and scheduled separately by special arrangement; call 609-737-0609.

Friday, Oct. 1

The Mercer County Movie Series will present a free movie night featuring “Scoob!” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 on the festival grounds of Mercer County Park, 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Guests are welcome to bring coolers with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles or other outside food or beverage allowed.

For updated weather information, visit www.mercercountyparks.org

The Older Adult Ministry Committee of the Pennington Presbyterian Church will open the fall season of Brown Bag Lunch Programs at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 via Zoom.

The speaker will be Robert A. Karmazin, director of the Hopewell Township Police Department. He will discuss what this position involves, how it differs from the position of police chief, what the major issues are facing the township’s police department right now, and what he foresees for the future.

Karmazin will also share some ideas of how people, especially seniors, can be more vigilant about their own personal safety, both when they are out and about and when they are dealing with phone calls and online matters.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The program is open to people of all ages.

Call the church office at 609-737-1221, ext. 10, to register and receive the Zoom link.

In partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. and the Princeton Shopping Center, Sustainable Princeton presents an outdoor EVening at the Princeton Shopping Center, an Electric Vehicle, Motorcycle and Bike Ride & Drive Event, from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1.

This year’s showcase will present new models hitting the market, and a variety of all-electric bike options for both on- and off-road adventures.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with dealers and test drive the latest models of electric vehicles (EVs) from major brands, including Tesla, Polestar, Volvo, Ford and Zero Motorcycles.

In addition, EV enthusiasts from the Central Jersey Electric Auto Association will be on hand, displaying their own cars and sharing their personal experiences of owning an electric vehicle.

This year’s showcase will offer a wide variety of Electric-Mobility solutions:

•Full-size motorcycles from Zero Motorcycles’ dealer Mt Holly Motorsports

•Sourland Electric Bikes and Princeton E-bikes will have a range of e-bikes to take for a spin, from commuter bikes to utility haulers. Helmets are provided, and the equipment will be cleaned between uses to support a safe environment.

•Low-speed vehicles (LSVs), perfect for campus grounds managers or commuting on roads with posted speed limits up to 35mph, will be available from equipment dealer Trius, Inc. The Princeton Art Museum will display their very own solar-powered LSV.

Representatives from NRG will provide information on energy-related products and services that support a sustainable lifestyle, including NRG Carbon Offsets and renewable electricity plans.

This electrified event will take place in the parking lot of the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton.

Registration is not required but helps Sustainable Princeton plan for attendance. To register, visit bit.ly/EVening2021

For a directory of businesses in the shopping center, visit princetonshoppingcenter.com.

“A History of Ireland in 100 (and More) Words,” presented by the Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1 via Zoom.

Two of the three authors, Máire ní Mhaonaigh and Sharon Arbuthnot, will discuss their book, which tells a history of Ireland through the examination of 100 key words from the Royal Irish Academy’s Dictionary of the Irish Language, the most comprehensive dictionary of Irish in existence, introduced by Paul Muldoon.

Free and open to the public.

For more information and the Zoom registration link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-maire-ni-mhaonaigh-sharon-arbuthnot/

In recognition of Constitution Week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will welcome America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at Rowan College at Burlington County at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

USCIS Deputy District Director Tamika Gray will administer the Oath of Allegiance. Dr. Michael A. Cioce, president of RCBC and Burlington County Freeholder Deputy Director Balvir Singh will address the new citizens. Kenneth Mariano, RCBC’s political science instructor and program coordinator, will serve as master of ceremonies. Ya-Mei Chen, director of the Mount Laurel USCIS Field Office, will offer closing remarks.

Fifty candidates from over 30 countries will become citizens during the ceremony.

For more information about the naturalization process and filing online, visit uscis.gov or follow USCIS on Twitter (@uscis), Instagram (/uscis), YouTube (/uscis), and Facebook (/uscis).

Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 17

Eden Autism is offering a Virtual 5K & Fun Run/Walk. Participants can complete their race anytime between Oct. 1 and 17.

The virtual race has no capacity limit and registration will remain open until the final day of the race.

All races are $30, $25 for children ages 5 to 17, and free for children under 5.

The goal of the event is to raise $200,000 for Eden Autism, a nonprofit that supports individuals with autism across the lifespan. Eden currently serves more than 200 children and adults through education, early intervention, employment training, and residential services.

To register, donate, or learn more information about the event, visit edenautism5k.org.

Friday, Oct. 1 to Monday, Oct. 25

The Gourgaud Gallery will present a special exhibit called “Small Paintings” featuring the work of several of the Gourgaud Gallery committee members.

The show will consist of unframed, matted, small-scale paintings no larger than 11 inches by 14 inches.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the first floor of Town Hall, 23-A N. Main St., Cranbury. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit is available for view from Oct. 1-25. Price per piece is $25-$75; cash or check accepted. As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support arts in the community. For more information, visit www.CranburyArtsCouncil.org

Saturday, Oct. 2

East Windsor will offer residents the opportunity to shred documents and recycle electronics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, rain or shine, at the Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor.

No other dropoffs will be accepted.

Residents only, no commercial businesses. Llimit of 10 boxes per household, and until the shred truck is full.

Electronics recycling is limited to only televisions, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

All dropoffs will be contactless, and residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. Trained staff wearing masks and gloves will remove items from the trunk and rear seat of the vehicle.

For more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

The Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series continues with Caribbean/Latin Night, 2-8 p.m. Oct. 2, South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton.

Gates open one hour prior to start time.

Parking fee is $5.

For updates, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/festival-grounds-events/

The Quaker Bridge Mall will host a college fair from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Center Court, 3320 Route 1, Unit 150, Lawrence Township.

Local high school students can begin their college search by meeting with representatives from several colleges and universities to learn about degree programs, application and admission processes, scholarships and financial aid.

For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/quaker-bridge-mall/stores/management-office/stream/college-fair-6186477

Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3

Bordentown City will hold Cranberry Fest 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 along Farnsworth Avenue.

Started in 1989 by life long Bordentown City resident and co-founder of the Downtown Bordentown Association, Jackie Reed’s inaugural Cranberry Fest started with 12 crafters nestled onto one block of Walnut Street.

Guided by Reed’s vision and leadership, the festival quickly grew to include all of the Farnsworth Avenue business district and became one of the area’s largest juried arts and crafts shows with over 175 crafters, artists and vendors, a craft beer garden, and live music.

Free to attend.

There will be free parking with shuttle buses running, free of charge, from six locations.

Handicapped parking available at the base of Crosswicks Street and Farnsworth Avenue; enter via Crosswicks.

Cranberry Fest is a service dog-only event.

For more information or for a vendor application, visit https://btowncranfest.com/ or email btowncranfest@gmail.com

Oct. 2 and 3 is cleanup weekend for Cranbury residents.

Bring unwanted items to the DPW Yard at 100 Dey Road; the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The DPW crew will be on site to help unload unwanted discards.

Acceptable materials include household items that are too large to fit inside the trash Call Town Hall at 609-664-3129 to double check any questionable items.

No household trash, paint or hazardous waste items will be accepted.

This service is open to Cranbury residents only. Be prepared to show proof of residency, such as a tax bill or driver license.

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 in the parking lot of the Cure Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton.

There will be shopping, food trucks, live music and family fun. Original art, locally made foods, beer, vintage clothing and toys, oddities and taxidermy, vinyl records and VHS tapes, etc.

Admission is $7. Free parking.

To RSVP via Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/events/362878352103343/

Sunday, Oct. 3

To remedy the segregation in New Jersey created by exclusionary zoning laws,

the New Jersey Supreme Court, in Mount Laurel I (1975) and Mount Laurel II

(1983), declared that municipal land use regulations that prevent affordable

housing opportunities for the poor are unconstitutional, according to the Fair Share Housing Center.

As New Jersey communities wrestle with how to fairly provide affordable

housing, three synagogues, Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction, Har

Sinai Temple in Pennington, and The Jewish Center in Princeton, will present “Affordable Housing in New Jersey: Lessons from Mount Laurel,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 3.

Speakers include Carl Bisgaier, who was the lead counsel in the first two Mount Laurel cases and is a real estate and affordable housing attorney; Douglas Massey, Princeton University sociologist and lead author of “Climbing Mount Laurel: The Struggle for Affordable Housing and Social Mobility in an American Suburb:; and Dietra Chamberlain, a resident of Ethel R. Lawrence Homes in Mount Laurel since December 2004.

This online program is open to all.

To register or for more information, email linda.oppenheim@gmail.com.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present violinist Simone Porter, Classical Music Award’s 2016 “Young Artist of the Year,” performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Youth tickets for children age 17 and younger are only available by calling Patron Services at 609-258-2787. Orders for youth will be held for pickup at the performance.

For ticket information, visit https://tickets.mccarter.org/15249

NAMI Mercer’s 13th annual Harvest of Hope Wellness Conference is being held virtually throughout the entire month of October.

There is no cost to attend.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Zak Williams, son of Robin Williams, at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

For the schedule and registration information, visit https://namimercer.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/NAMI-Mercer-Harvest-of-Hope-2021-Brochure-1.pdf

Through Sunday, Oct. 3

The fourth annual Hillsborough Restaurant Week takes place Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Go to hillsboroughbusiness.org to register.

Monday, Oct. 4

West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Station 43, will commemorate its 100 years of service to the West Windsor community with a charity golf outing on Oct. 4 at Mercer Oaks Golf Course.

The event will kick off with registration and lunch at 10:30 a.m., shotgun start at noon on both the East and West courses, and dinner and awards at 5 p.m.

Registration is $250 per golfer.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the fire company, which is comprised entirely of volunteers and relies on donations for operation and to meet the growing safety needs of the community.

Golfers of all abilities are welcome to participate in the charity outing, which will be a scramble format with a shotgun start. Out on the course, there will be several hole contests for golfers to show off their game, including closest to the pin, longest drive, lowest score, and others.

There will also be other games of chance and opportunities to win raffles, prizes and auction items.

For more information, email libbyvinson@gmail.com

Rider University and Saxbys will celebrate the opening of a Saxbys cafe on Rider’s campus with an event on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cafe is run entirely by students, fostering entrepreneurship via Saxbys’ Experiential Learning Platform.

It is located in the Anne Brossman Sweigart Hall, ground floor, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

On Oct. 4, students will enjoy free cold brew, Saxbys merchandise and more.

A ceremonial espresso shot will take place at 12:50 p.m. with Rider University President Gregory G. Dell’Omo, Ph.D.; Saxbys’ Founder and CEO Nick Bayer; inaugural student CEO Anna Corelli; DonnaJean Fredeen, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs; Eugene Kutcher, Ph.D., dean of Rider’s Norm Brodsky College of Business; and Anthony Frungillo, executive vice president of Gourmet Dining.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 5

Small World Coffee on Nassau Street in Princeton will soon open its gallery to seven local artists working with the historical photography process of pinhole photography.

The exhibition is open through Oct. 5, any day during business hours.

Pinhole Photography requires the artist to use a rudimentary lens-less camera, oftentimes homemade from recycled materials, to capture an image through a small pin-sized hole.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series returns in-person for the 2021-22 season with a reading by American Book Award-winning Navajo poet Sherwin Bitsui and multiple award-winning novelist/essayist Maaza Mengiste, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University

The program is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Hearst Dance Theater at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

Free and open to the public, but all guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must wear a mask when indoors.

Registration required at https://tickets.princeton.edu/online/

Guests in need of access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least two weeks in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

Wednesday, Oct. 6

The sixth annual Suicide Prevention Conference will be held virtually on Oct. 6.

Presented by the New Jersey Department of Human Services, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Trauma: The Hidden Face of Suicide will be presented from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., welcome to anyone interested in learning about trauma and suicide prevention.

The conference will feature presentations, breakout sessions and a panel discussion.

Nick LeDonne will share his mental health story using the art of animation.

Dr. Meagan Corrado, founder and owner of Storiez Trauma Narratives, has trained clinicians, community leaders and trauma survivors across 20 training programs.

Registration will soon be available.

A virtual forum among candidates for the Princeton Board of Education will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/PrincetonTelevision at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

It will be rebroadcast, and a recording will be posted at VOTE11.org and lwvprinceton.org.

Voters may send questions for candidates to lwvprinceton@gmail.com.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, in Fellowship Hall, 22 N. Main St., Cranbury.

Guest speaker will be Ray Chimileski.

Guests are welcome.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 10

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council will hold its seventh annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve Oct. 6-10 at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will again be a drive-thru for visitors to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their car.

Forty colossal pumpkins will be carved and electrified by artists and displayed in a twinkling drive-thru.

Due to the popularity of this event, there can be a bit of a wait so, this year, winding through the line will become part of the fun. Sit back and be entertained by creepy decor, live or DJed music throughout the weekend, and a giant movie screen.

Visitors will also receive a free mini-pumpkin while supplies last.

Popcorn and cider will be available for purchase.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. Ticket proceeds benefit artist-carvers’ honoraria and fund other Hopewell Valley Arts Council arts-related programs.

Ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. No oversized vehicles permitted.

For hours, tickets, and to plan your visit, visit www.hvartscouncil.org/amazingpumpkincarve

Thursday, Oct. 7

Filmmaker Will Henry, who grew up in Princeton, will bring his first film back to town, screening at the Garden Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

The film is about Princeton University physics professor and space visionary, Gerard K. O’Neill, and features numerous Princetonians, including Gerard’s widow Tasha O’Neill. Tasha, Henry and the film crew will be in attendance.

“The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill” uncovers the legacy O’Neill, who wrote the 1977 book, T”he High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space.” The book and O’Neill’s subsequent activism sparked a grassroots movement to build Earth-like habitats in space in order to solve Earth’s greatest crises, a vision that is still alive today. Learn more about the film at TheHighFrontierMovie.com

Event and ticket information are available at https://princetongardentheatre.org/films/high-frontier

Watch the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuYKGOBTTig&t=1s

The Princeton Police Department, in cooperation with the Princeton Health Department, is hosting a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Suzanne Patterson Building, 1 Monument Dr., Princeton.

To schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website and sign up under sponsor keyword: PrincetonPolice.

An Artist Conversation with Adama Delphine Fawundu; and Anna Arabindan-Kesson, assistant professor of African and Black Diasporic Art at Princeton University, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Friend Center, Room 101, part of Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, off William Street.

Online streaming will be available.

The discussion about cultural inheritance and the significace of materials (hair, cotton, water) will focus on Fawundu’s work in the exhibition “Gathering Together,” which is on view at Art@Bainbridge.

For more information or to register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-10/artist-conversation-adama-delphine-fawundu-and-anna-arabindan-kesson

Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9

The Princeton University Orchestra (PUO) returns to public concertizing for the first time in over a year, bringing the community two free programs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, 68 Nassau St., Princeton.

The concerts are part of the Princeton University Department of Music’s initiative to make all fall-semester student ensemble performances free admission, in celebration of the return to live music-making after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Maestro Michael Pratt, marking his 44th season as PUO’s director, will lead young Princeton alumna performers. Mariana Corichi Gomez (Class of 2021) conducting Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” and Hana Mundiya (Class of 2020) playing Wolfang Amadeus Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3”. The orchestra will close the program with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherezade.”

Both concerts are ticketed. Free tickets can be reserved online through music.princeton.edu, and any remaining tickets will be available at the door.

As per Princeton University policy, all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask throughout the duration of the event; entry for unvaccinated children is not permitted.

The program will be performed without an intermission.

Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 31

Robert Beck returns to Morpeth Contemporary with an exhibition of recent paintings featuring Maine, Manhattan and the Bucks-Hunterdon region.

“Robert Beck: Recent Work” runs from Oct. 8-31. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

Morpeth Contemporary is located at 43 W. Broad St. in Hopewell.

Preview appointments are available by calling Morpeth Contemporary at 609-333-9393.

For more information, visit www.morpethcontemporary.com or www.robertbeck.net

Saturday, Oct. 9

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

The Hightstown/East Windsor Lions Club is holding a clothing drive fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in the American Legion parking lot, 895 Route 130, East Windsor.

Drop off new or gently used clothing, shoes, purses, belts, bed and bath linens and stuffed animals.

El Día de los Muertos is observed in Mexico and throughout the world this time of year, where family and friends gather to remember and honor those who have died. Traditions connected with the holiday include building private altars using sugar skulls, marigolds and favorite foods of the deceased to celebrate their lives.

Celebrate el Día de los Muertos with the Arts Council of Princeton from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the council building, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton. Free outdoor workshops associated with Day of the Dead will include making Mexican tin art, or hojalatas, the embossing of soft metal into elegant, delicate works of art. Learn how to make and decorate metal in various traditional designs, such as calaveras and hearts. Open to attendees age 7 and older. Workshops will be led by Veronica Olivares Weber and ACP Artistic Director Maria Evans. Space is limited. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/170329003635 Additional Day of the Dead workshops include Papel Picado & Paper Flowers on Oct. 16, Nichos & Calaberas on Oct. 23, and Day of the Dead Workshop Sampler with Child & Caregiver on Oct. 30.

The Arts Council of Princeton’s Ceramics Scavenger Hunt returns Oct. 9.

From 1-4 p.m., look for handmade pottery pieces created in the ACP Ceramic Studio that are hidden around Downtown Princeton.

Follow the Arts Council on Instagram at @artscouncilofprinceton. Check the Stories for clues.

Keep what you find.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Through Saturday, Oct. 9

The Arts Council of Princeton will exhibit Constant Repeating Themes, a collection of photography works by Aubrey J. Kauffman, in their Taplin Gallery from Sept. 11 through Oct. 9.

The themes of urban landscape and man’s impact on the environment have long intrigued Kauffman as a photographer.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free and open to the public.

The gallery is located at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10

Somerset County’s 16th annual Journey through the Past will be held in person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, as well as virtually throughout October.

Several Somerset County historic sites will be open and free to the public.

The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission asks that all visitors, and all participating historic sites and their attendant organizations, comply with the current state and county health, safety and social distancing protocols during this event.

A series of virtual experiences can be accessed online.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit www.SCHistoryWeekend.com

Sunday, Oct. 10

A day of food, beer and comedy will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Brick Farm Tavern, 130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell to benefit the animals at EASEL Animal Rescue.

The public is invited to join the fun at Paws & Pours while helping support the Ewing shelter which is full of cats and dogs that need food, medical care and loving homes.

EASEL Animal Rescue League is a registered, nonprofit, volunteer and community-based group in Mercer County. Its mission is to reduce the number of unwanted animals euthanized in Mercer County through collaborative coalitions and community alliances.

A $60 ticket will provide all-you-can-eat food including special farm-to-table dishes from Brick Farm Tavern’s property, two specialty craft beers including Troon Brewery and a comedy show by the comedians of Standup for Something.

A donation to EASEL is included in the ticket price.

Adoptable dogs and cats will be on site along with EASEL volunteers who can provide information about other ways to help the animals at EASEL.

The comedy show will feature Dan Marquez, Geoff Colella and Peggy O’Leary.

Stand-Up for Something is dedicated to raising funds for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Tickets for Paws & Pours can be purchased at https://EASEL.RegFox.com/Paws-Pours.

For further information, email easelfundraising@gmail.com.

Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani announced the return of the annual Mayors Community Wellness Walk and Talk Oct. 10 at Duke Farms, 1112 Dukes Parkway West, Hillsborough. Walkers should check in at 9:30 am, with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. at the Farm Barn Orientation Center. Enjoy the fall scenery at the farm while enjoying a one-hour leisurely walk through the park. Guests are then invited to browse the Farmers Market. Registration is available at www.hillsborough-nj.org/, or by calling the Administration Office at 908-369-3535. The first 100 registrants will receive a free t-shirt. The Mayors Wellness Campaign is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and Hillsborough Township has been participating since 2008.

In observance of World Mental Health Awareness Day, the Cranbury Municipal Alliance is sponsoring two guided hikes in Unami Woods, at 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Sally O’Grady will lead the hikes. Sign up by emailing esantise@cranbury-nj.com. Include name, time of hike preferred, and number of people in your party. The hike will begin at the entrance to Unami Woods at the intersection of Wynnwood and Woodview Drive. Parking is available on the street. ( All hikers must assume full responsibility for their own actions and personal safety while on the hike.

Through Monday, Oct. 11

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 17

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

A Candidates Night for those running for the Cranbury Township Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Information to join the Zoom meeting will be posted on the library’s website and emailed by the township closer to the date.

A reading by poet Raena Shirali and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus, 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Shirali, winner of the 2018 Milt Kessler Poetry Book Award and the 2021 Hudson Prize, and several seniors in the Lewis Center for the Arts will read their works.

The C.K. Williams Reading Series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing with established writers as special guests.

Free and open to the public.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask when indoors.

Registration required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at least two weeks in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/c-k-williams-reading-by-poet-raena-shirali/

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America, has been selected by Princeton-based nonprofit Attitudes in Reverse (AIR) as the 2021 Champion of Hope Honoree.

Weedfald will be recognized at the organization’s fifth annual Taste of Hope event, to be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road E., Princeton.

Taste of Hope is a yearly banquet bringing together community members, donors and honorees to support the mission of AIR: creating a community of understanding, kindness and empathy through mental health education and awareness.

To register to attend the Taste of Hope event or to make a donation, visit www.toh.ngo.

Artis Senior Living will partner with Mobility Doctor, Springpoint at Home and Put it There to assist local residents. Donations of power wheelchairs, rollator walkers, two-wheel standard walkers and power mobility scooters are needed. Must be very gently used, clean and working. All equipment will be donated to Mobility Doctor for their Veteran and Community Promise Program that provides mobility equipment to those in need. To check if the donation is acceptable, call the Mobility Concierge at 609-759-1261. The collection event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Artis Senior Living, 861 Alexander Road, Princeton.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14

Forsgate Country Club will host the 8th Annual R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup Pro/Scratch Event on its historic Banks Course at 375 Forsgate Drive, Monroe, Oct. 13-14.

The event is a two-day stroke play tournament for amateurs and a one day pro-am team competition. There are two age divisions for amateur contestants: 35-55, and 56 years and older. There is no age requirement for PGA professionals.

On Oct. 13, amateurs compete in a skills competition that is followed by Round 1 of 18 holes of stroke play. On Oct. 14, amateurs join their professional partner in a team aggregate gross format, which also counts as Round 2 of their stroke play tournament.

The two-day low gross total player from each age division will qualify for a one hole playoff to determine the 2021 R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup champion.

In addition to competing as a team, the pros will vie for a $5,000 purse with a $2,500 first place prize going to the medalist.

The Schiavone Cup is named in honor of longtime Garden State golf course owner/investor Ronald A. Schiavone (1925-2011). The founder of Schiavone Construction Company, he built large portions of the New Jersey Turnpike, including Interchange 8A, the exit adjacent to Forsgate Country Club.

The field is limited to 60 teams and the entry fee for the two man team is $350.

For more information or to register a team, call Carolyn McKenzie Andrews at 732-656-8959.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Good Grief will hold its Superhero Celebration Gala beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Park Savoy Estate, 236 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Good Grief builds resilience in children, strengthens families, and empowers communities to grow from loss and adversity.

Good Grief has locations in Princeton and in Morristown.

Early bird rates are offered through Aug. 26.

For ticket information, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/ir1/

Thursdays, Oct. 14 and 28

The East Windsor Township Health Department will be conducting free seasonal flu clinics for East Windsor and Hightstown residents 60 years and over.

The flu shot clinics will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 28 at the East Windsor Township Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 609-443-4000, ext. 222.

Any resident attending the drive-thru clinic should remain in their vehicle and will receive direction by clinic staff. Face coverings are required.

Friday, Oct. 15

The Princeton Folk Music Society returns with a live concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 with the vocal harmony of Windborne.

The four Windbourne singers deliver presentations of folk songs from various traditions through four-part harmony, with occasional instrumental support.

The concert will be held Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

Admission at the door is $25 general, $20 members, $10 students or $5 children. Free parking.

Enjoy an evening of community-created entertainment in the form of storytelling and poetic open mic from 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 15.

All are welcome to tell a well-prepared story or perform their poetry. Performers should bring their own work, inspired by this month’s theme: After Midnight.

The evening will include 45 minutes of stories and 45 minutes of poetry with a brief intermission.

Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org to RSVP. Free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Friday, Oct. 15 – Saturday, Oct. 30

HomeFront’s ArtJam 2021 launches Oct. 15 and continues through Oct. 30 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

The art event will bring life and color to an empty storefront by creating a pop-up gallery that combines undiscovered artists who have experienced homelessness, professional artists and the community in a celebration of creativity, inclusiveness and empowerment.

ArtJam 2021 benefits ArtSpace, HomeFront’s innovative therapeutic art program for those experiencing homelessness. HomeFront is a nationally recognized program that supports Mercer County’s families that experience or are at risk of homelessness by providing housing and resources.

The pop-up gallery will feature more than 75 artists, and includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, and other original works.

SewingSpace participants will be selling hand-sewn creations.

ArtJam 2021 will be using a satellite location at the HomeFront Family Campus in Ewing (the Blue Garage Gallery) to house a special collection of oversized artworks too large to display in the Palmer Square location. Visit www.artjamnj.org for details on the artists and pieces available for sale there.

The gallery, located at 19 Hulfish St., Princeton, opens Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will be open Oct. 15-30. Gallery hours are: Mondays to Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on ArtJam, ArtSpace, volunteering or sponsorship opportunities, contact Ruthann Traylor at 609-883-7500, ext. 316, or RuthannT@homefrontnj.org

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans may need to be revised. Visit www.artjamnj.org for the most updated information.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hope Hose Co. No. 1 will hold Riverfest 2021 from 1-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bordertown Beach.

More details to follow.

Join the Arts Council of Princeton from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 for the opening reception of “Talk to Me” by Katherine Parker and Janet Filomeno, a show about long friendships and the conversations between two artists.

“Talk to Me” is on view in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

The OAKtober Celebration at Marquand Park Children’s Arboretum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Rain date is Oct. 17.

Join a celebration of the Oak in Marquand Park in Princeton. Free oak saplings, oak scavenger hunt, cookies and cider.

Marquand Park is bordered by Lovers Lane, Mercer Street and Stockton Street. There is pedestrian access from all of these; the main entrance and parking lot are at 87 Lovers Lane.

For more information, visit www.marquandpark.org/

Sunday, Oct. 17

The family of Phyllis Marchand invites the community to an Oct. 17 tribute to the longtime Princeton resident and its longest serving mayor, who died in March.

From noon to 3 p.m., stop by the D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Pl., Princeton.

There will be no formal presentation, but there will be jazz music by Princeton’s Steve Hiltner Band and light refreshments.

To RSVP and to receive more details such as directions, parking, and inclement weather contingency, visit https://drgreenway.org/

The Art of Deception, Duck Decoy Workshop with Master Carver Jode Hillman, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 through Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Workshop is limited to eight people.

Learn about the history, application and usage of traditional hunting decoys produced in Western New Jersey.

Students will carve and paint a black duck silhouette decoy. The completed decoy will be suitable for hunting use or decorative display.

All supplies, and materials provided.

Lunch included from Brick Farm Market.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-deception-duck-decoy-workshop-with-master-carver-jode-hillman-tickets-138520485501

The Princeton Society of Musical Amateurs welcomes singers to a choral reading of Faure’s “Requiem” and “Cantique de Jean Racine” at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, Route 206 at Cherry Hill Road, Princeton.

Conductor is Alicia Brozovich.

Choral singers welcome. No auditions. Vocal scores provided.

The cost is $10 admission for singers, or annual membership. Free for students and non-singing guests.

Visit http://musicalamateurs.org or email musical.amateurs@gmail.com

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

To order tickets, visit https://alboradainspiraciones.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

Athletes of all abilities can choose to run, walk or simply attend the American Highlander 5K Fun Run and 0.0 Challenge in Ewing on Oct. 17.

Runners, some clad in kilts, will complete a 5K through the streets of Ewing starting at Glen Roc Shopping Center on Scotch Road and ending at River Horse Brewing.

Pre-race registration at the American Highlander kilt shop starts at 9:30 a.m. and the run starts at 10:30 a.m.

The 0.0 Warrior Challenge for those who don’t wish to run takes place when the 5K run ends at 11:30 a.m. at River Horse Brewing, site of the post-run festivities.

Participants, including runners and non-runners alike, will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a special participatory medallion and are invited to join in food, beverages, bagpipes, live Celtic music and awards for top runners in each category.

Pricing for the 5K Fun Run and 0.0 Challenge is $40 online through Oct. 13 and then $45 thereafter. Go to www.americanhighlander.com/events to sign up or email licensedtokilt@gmail.com with any questions.

The Cranbury Library-sponsored New Neighbors Reception will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 in Village Park, near the north shore of Brainerd Lake, off Maplewood Avenue and Route 130, Cranbury.

RSVP to newneighbor@CranburyLibraryFoundation.org.

Monday, Oct. 18

Eleven Burlington County women will be recognized for their leadership and service to their communities during this year’s 2021 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards Reception.

This year’s group will be honored on Oct. 18 during a reception at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson.

The reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Volunteerism: Fozia Janjua, Mount Laurel resident and founder of Community South Jersey and Philadelphia (Community SJP)

Mentorship: Helen Barsocchi, Medford resident and board member/coach for United Girls Softball Association

Law/Law Enforcement: Sally Landrum, Willingboro Police Community Engagement officer

Health Care: Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella, Burlington County health officer

Government: Carol Murphy, New Jersey assemblywoman

Frontline Worker: Phyllis Worrell, Healthcare Coordinator for Burlington County OEM and Emergency Management coordinator for Virtua Health

First Responder: Lori Engler, Bordentown EMT/firefighter

Education: Amanda Cassel, assistant principal and supervisor of Instruction at Lenape High School

Diversity and Inclusion: Saima Bhutta, Moorestown resident and activist

Corporate Leadership: Kathleen Horton, chief financial officer for Food Bank of South Jersey

Community Service: Shannon Gibson, program director at Oaks Integrated Care

In addition to recognizing the contributions of outstanding women leaders, the council is also awarding scholarships to three female high school graduates who have demonstrated leadership and advocacy for equity, excellence in scholastics and interest in women’s issues and an interest in pursuing a career in a science, technology, engineering and math field, according to the statement.

The scholarship winners are:

Skylar Brotz, Delran High School, Alice Paul Champion Award

Maya Tanikawa-Brown, Northern Burlington County Regional High School, Celeste Arties Memorial Award

Makayla Scott, Burlington County Institute of Technology-Westampton, Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award

Tickets for the awards reception are $75 and are available at https://outstandingwomenburlco2021.eventbrite.com

Those interested in sponsorships should visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/14053/Ad-Solicitation-2021-final?bidId=

Tuesdays, Oct. 19, Nov. 30 and Jan. 11

Pennington School’s Middle School will hold virtual open houses at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 30 and Jan. 11.

Head of School Chrissie Knight and Middle School Dean of Students Lisa Houston will lead an informative session for parents of prospective students.

Register at https://pennington.schooladminonline.com/portal/public_calendars/middle_school_information_session

Wednesday, Oct. 20

AFAA certified fitness instructor Helen Tanzini will be leading a 35-minute chair yoga demonstration class on Oct. 20.

Warm up and stretching exercises seated in a chair will be followed by standing cardiovascular endurance activities.

Following the cool down, there will be work on stretching, balance, coordination, pelvic floor & core strengthening.

There will be no activities on the floor.

Equipment needed includes weights or two water bottles, a 12-inch diameter ball, and a chair that does not rock or have wheels.

For more information, visit www.cranburytownship.org/home/news/wellness-program-chair-exercise-october-20-2021

Thursday, Oct. 21

The 14th Annual Kidsbridge Humanitarian Awards Reception and Live Auction will take from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Stone Terrace by John Henry, 2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton.

A group of business, foundation and educational leaders is being honored for their humanitarian efforts and community service. By their actions, the Kidsbridge honorees have displayed a dedication to improving the quality of life in our community with positive and lasting results.

The 2021 honorees include: Patricia Hartpence, NJM Insurance Group, corporate giving officer; Cecilia Birge, Princeton High School assistant principal and AAPI activist who organized the Anti-Asian Hate Rally in Princeton last March; Princeton resident Dr. Rameck Hunt, Three Doctors Foundation, Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Paula Bethea, Joyce Kilmer School principal.

For event information, visit www.kidsbridgecenter.org/2021-humanitarian-awards-celebration/

Join the seniors of Beth El Synagogue in East Windsor and Jewish Family and Children’s Services for the virtual program, “Ghosts, Golems and the Afterlife in Judaism,” a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Rabbi Matt Nover will discuss the Jewish versions of dead and undead creatures and whether they are evil or just different.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/8970033588 using Meeting ID 8970033588 and password 1234.

To call in, dial 1-929-205-6099, and enter the meeting ID and password at the prompts.

Contact the synagogue office at 609-443-4454 or www.bethel.net with any questions.

Friday, Oct. 22

City of Angels NJ will honor Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, Joseph Foley of Foley’s Market, Jeff Hurley of the Trenton Thunder, and Steve Trevelise of NJ 101.5 FM during the “We Are Resilient” Masquerade Gala, which will be held beginning at 6pm Oct. 22 at the Mercer Oaks Ballroom, 725 Village Dr. W., West Windsor.

The organization provides resources for those suffering from addiction.

There will be music and an awards presentation.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.cityofangelsnj.org/masquerade/

Beginning Friday, Oct. 22

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) announced its 2021-22 season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

ARB will start the season with a month-long “bubble” residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a 153-acre artist sanctuary located in upstate New York. Dancers and artistic staff, including ARB’s newly appointed Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy, will rehearse and develop new repertoire in this remote and inspiring environment that can safely accommodate ARB’s growing roster of 13 company artists, three apprentices, and five ARB2 dancers. This residency will be made possible by The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

A resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the company returns to its home venue Oct. 22-24 for a series of live performances, entitled “Emergence”. This varied program includes Ethan Stiefel’s Wood Work (created for The Washington Ballet in 2019); Amy Seiwert’s World, Interrupted; David Fernandez’s Mexican Music; and Saudade, created by ARB’s very own Ryoko Tanaka. For tickets, visit secure.nbpac.org/emergence

ARB’s production of The Nutcracker returns to theaters across New Jersey:

McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, Nov. 26-28

Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, Dec. 3 and 5

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, Trenton, Dec. 9-10

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, Dec. 17-19, with live orchestra

ARB revisits the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York City on Feb. 19, 2022, with a mixed repertoire. The spring season continues with a series of world premieres, beginning with Ethan Stiefel’s reimagining of the vibrant and popular tale, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center April 1-3, 2022.

Rounding out the 2021-22 season, ARB will present a new works program titled Movin’ + Groovin’ at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center June 3-5, 2022, featuring world premieres by choreographers new to ARB; Ja’Malik, Caili Quan, and another choreographer to be announced soon.

For ticket information, visit http://arballet.org

Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24

Montgomery Township’s new Arts Council is hosting A Return to Art, a 3-day visual arts exhibition and sale, from Oct. 22-24.

The Arts Council was formed this year by Montgomery Township’s volunteer-driven Economic Development Committee in order to showcase local and regional artists while providing the community with in-person access to artists who might be their neighbors.

A Return to Art will be held at 1060 Route 206 (State Road), Princeton, in the GfK building, just south of the Princeton Airport entrance.

The event kicks off with a ticketed reception to meet the artists from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22, with wine, appetizers and live music. Tickets for the reception may be purchased through https://montgomeryartscouncil.org or at the door.

Oct. 23 and 24, the exhibit will be open for the public at no cost from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Arts Council is looking for adult and high school volunteers to assist with handing out fliers, putting up posters and installing lawn signs. Email montyartscouncil@gmail.com with your name and phone number by Oct. 8.

Proceeds of A Return to Art will be directed towards a scholarship fund for arts-bound students as well as future community-based Arts Council programs.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Marty’s Place’s Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Rain date is Oct. 24.

Highlights will include canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, sanctuary tours, live music from the SunDog Band, vendors, food trucks, basket and 50/50 cash raffles, and other fall-inspired games, challenges and activities for children, adults and canines.

Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Prizes will be awarded in several categories including: best and scariest costumes, dog/owner duo costume, and best overall.

Admission is $5 for adults; children under six are free.

All proceeds will benefit the senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. The nonprofit provides a permanent and protected environment for dogs aged seven and older when their owners or other animal rescue/shelters can no longer care for them.

For more information, visit www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24

See the Pacific Southern Railroad through a fundraiser for Rocky Hill Community Services, a family-friendly model railroad show set for Oct. 23 and 24.

There will be 4,000 square feet of trains, buildings, bridges, cars, mountains, rivers, passengers and a circus train.

Show times are set for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each show is 45 minutes.

Arrive 30 minutes early to arrive for parking and ticketing.

No reservations needed, but the attendance limit is 50 people per show.

Pay at the door. Donation is $10 per person; children 5 and under are free

All donations benefit the Rocky Hill Fire Company and the Rocky Hill First Aid and and Rescue Squad.

For more information, visit www.pacificsouthern.org

Sunday, Oct. 24

The Harvest Festival will return to Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 24.

Learn about apples, Richard “the Duke” Stockton’s cider, and Morven’s heritage cooks.

Morven celebrates its second generation of Stocktons with a free family day highlighting Morven’s apple orchards, heritage cooks, and harvest time activities popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The day’s activities are planned to include costumed reenactors and demonstrations, including cider making, distilling and cooking, and live music of the period, among others.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27

The SheTek Annual Conference 2021 will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. Oct 26 and 27.

Industry experts on data analytics, artificial intelligence, job trends, gender equity and allyship in the workplace will join the event. Women and allies from different technology professions will share information, skills and experience at this career-boosting event.

This year’s conference features keynote speaker Beth Simone Noveck, chief innovation officer for the State of New Jersey and director of The Governance Lab.

To register for a free ticket, visit https://bit.ly/SheTek2021

Thursday, Oct. 28

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

A flu shot clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown.

The Burlington County Health Department is offering seasonal flu vaccines to county residents every Thursday through January at clinics throughout the county.

All clinics will be open to individuals 6 months and older.

Signed consent forms will be required. Print prior to arrival from www.co.burlington.nj.us/355/Flu-Information.

The Health Department accepts Medicare Part B to cover the cost for the seasonal flu vaccines. A donation of $15 for seasonal flu vaccine is recommended by those not covered by Medicare if residents can afford it.

For more information, and for a complete schedule of dats and locations, call 609-265-5533 or visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/health.

Through Friday, Oct. 29

Join Rowan College at Burlington County through Oct. 29 for their new exhibit “Follies & Visual Syntax,” which features works by arts alumni Josh Toritto and Don Stephens. The “Follies & Visual Syntax” exhibit will be shown at the college’s Mount Laurel Campus in Votta Hall. Featured works include “Conduit,” “Metropolitan” and “The Excavation at 51.” Visit rcbc.edu/events to learn more.

Friday, Oct. 29

“Seamus Heaney’s Late Poems,” presented by the Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 via Zoom.

Nicholas Allen, director of the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Georgia, will discuss Heaney’s later works, one of several Irish writers covered in his latest book, “Ireland, Literature and the Coast: Seatangled.”

Introduced by Fintan O’Toole.

Free and open to the public.

This event will be live captioned.

For more information and the Zoom registration link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-nicholas-allen/

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

The Mercer County Park Commission is accepting reservations for the five county-owned picnic areas for the 2021 season.

The West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township are open to in-county and out-of-county residents.

Users will only be able to make their reservations online; the Park Commission will not permit walk-ups or any in-person reservations.

Available dates for the picnic season run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to the popularity of the picnic grounds, the Park Commission highly recommends creating a Community Pass account before the opening date if a user does not have one already. For returning users, the Park Commission suggests revisiting your account and ensuring credentials are accurate.

Reservations will be made automatically on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend dates are among the most popular; no date is guaranteed.

For a link to the online Community Pass reservation system, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/#!/facilities/picnic-areas/. Interested parties should have either a MasterCard or Visa card ready to make a reservation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Events Center at 609-443-8560 or visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

Sunday, Oct. 31

HomeFront’s Halloween 5K Run and 1-Mile Run/Walk on Oct. 31 at Carnegie Center Princeton also has a virtual option.

Preschoolers can participate in a 100-yard Pumpkin Dash, decorate pumpkins, and take photos at the Halloween photo area.

Any age child can participate in the registration area in the costume contest, decorate trick or treat bags, and walk around to the “Trunk-or-Treat”, where cars decorated for Halloween that will give out candy.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed and if necessary, the entire event will move to be completely virtual.

Proceeds benefit those experiencing homelessness or living in poverty in the area.

To sign up or donate to the Run/Walk to support HomeFront’s Joy, Hopes & Dreams program, visit www.homefrontnj.org

Any questions can be emailed to sukiw@homefrontnj.org

Princeton native Laurie Berkner will hold a family concert Halloween party with two live, interactive, virtual performances, at noon and 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

“Doors” open an hour prior to each performance time for pre-show games and videos.

Each regular family ticket costs $20 and includes access to one or both livestream events for one device, plus an exclusive “welcome” video from Berkner herself.

A limited number of virtual meet-and-greet add-on packages are available for $80. A regular-priced ticket must be purchased before adding the meet-and-greet. The add-on package includes a two-minute virtual 1-on-1 private meet-and-greet with Berkner after the show; participants will be called directly when it is their turn. Also includes a virtual photo opportunity with Berkner, a recording of the video session that will be emailed three days post-event, and an opportunity for parents to chat with other families while in the virtual waiting room.

The links will be accessible at https://live.laurieberkner.com/

To purchase tickets, visit https://live.laurieberkner.com/

November 1-19; special event Nov. 6

The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton is providing the opportunity to honor heroes in the second annual Flags For Heroes campaign.

Hundreds of American flags will be flown on the grounds of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton along Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road and Klockner Road from Nov. 1-19.

Each American flag honors someone’s local hero including veteran, active military, mother, father, grandparent, son, daughter, family, friend, neighbor, fire and rescue, police, teacher, medical and health care professional, business, and others who have made a difference in someone’s life.

The Rotary expects nearly 300 flags will be flown during the time before and after Veterans Day.

A Community Field Dedication and Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on the grounds on Nov. 6 from 11am to noon.

For more information about the Rotary and its charitable initiatives, email Info@RHRotary.org or visit www.RHRotary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Shai Wosner on piano, with Conductor Rossen Milanov, will play Mozart at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at McCarter Theatre Center, Matthews Theatre, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Presented by the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

For ticket information, visit https://tickets.mccarter.org/15253

Friday, Nov. 5

Trenton Cats Rescue will hold Holiday Bingo on Nov. 5 at the German American Society Banquet Hall, 215 Uncle Pete’s Road, Trenton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m.

There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a fast food booth, refreshments and table service.

Special admission is $35 and includes one sheet of three game cards for all 15 regular and special games (45 total game cards).

General admission is $5 and includes one game card for each regular game (five total game cards).

All current COVID guidelines will be enforced.

For information or tickets, contact Carol Revilla at 609-439-6236 or email carol@trentoncats.org

Saturday, Nov. 6

The Crafts-n-Quilts Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Flemington Elks, Route 31 south, Flemington.

Presented by Courthouse Quilters.

Free admission.

All handmade items include quilts, wood bowls, pens, hand-dyed fabric jackets, scarves, dichroic glass jewelry, photos, notecards, table runners, handbags and holiday decorations, all by local artists.

The boutique will sell fabric in yardage and fat quarters, as well as hand-sewn gift items.

Handmade baby quilts will be for sale with proceeds benefiting Safe Harbor in Flemington.

Purchase raffle tickets for the Southern Sunset king-size quilt.

View an exhibit of quilts made by members during the pandemic.

Lunch and drinks available during the show, courtesy of the Flemington Elks.

For more information, visit www.courthousequilters.org, or email courthousequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

The Bordentown Historical Society’s (BHS) Harrowing History performance is set to return for season two, through Nov. 6.

Sponsored by Bordentown Home for Funerals, this season features six all-new, true stories researched by Harrowing History’s creator, Bordentown Historical Society Director Kristi Kantorski, as told by a volunteer cast.

Like the debut season, all six tales offer extraordinary accounts of mayhem, murder and mystery in true crime stories.

Visit https://bordentownhistory.org/harrowing-history/ for tickets and more information.

Thursday, Nov. 11

A panel discussion celebrating the newest volume of the “Record of the Princeton University Art Museum” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Frick Taylor Auditorium B02 and live online .

Now in its 79th year, the “Record” publishes research based on the museum’s collections.

Three authors who contributed to this volume, devoted to European Renaissance and Baroque art, will offer insights into their research.

For more information and to register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-11/panel-discussion-celebrating-record

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Dress for Success Central NJ (DFSCNJ) will hold its signature fundraising event, Cocktails for A Cause, from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jasna Polana, 4519 Province Line Road, Princeton. This year’s theme, “Braving Your Own Reality,” will feature an appearance by Jackie Goldschneider from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” as well as Dress for Success clients, who will tell their stories of how this essential New Jersey nonprofit helped prepare them to face and overcome profound challenges in the wake of COVID.

This year’s event also honors two DFSCNJ supporters. Scott Kent, from Wawa, is this year’s Community Citizen of the Year honoree. Investors Bank will receive the Community Impact Award; accepting the award will be Carole Bursac, assistant vice president and branch manager, a long standing DFSCNJ volunteer and advocate. The money raised from Cocktails for A Cause will help fund the full continuum of career programs and services provided by DFSCNJ, which empowers women to achieve economic independence. To learn more about DFSCNJ, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/ or call 609-896-4112. Tickets are $200. To purchase a ticket or to be a sponsor, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dress-for-success-central-new-jersey-cocktails-for-a-cause-2021-tickets-168642946593

Through Thursday, Nov. 18

The Princeton Farmers Market returns to the Franklin Avenue lot on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 18. Masks are required to be worn for all vendors and shoppers at the market, and while waiting in vendor lines practice social distancing and be mindful of others. The market is authorized to accept SNAP/EBT cards and matches up to $10 on SNAP transactions, per eligible customer, per day. Those eligible for SNAP benefits can learn more at the Farmers Market table. For a list of market dates, vendor information and more, visit www.princetonfarmersmarket.com

Through November 30

East Windsor encourages community groups to participate in the 2021 Township Adopt-A-Spot Program.

Under this program, participating groups “adopt” a public property and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanup three times per month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should send a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Janice S. Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Hillsborough Township is beginning to work on the 2022 color printed calendar produced by Town Planner. The printing of the calendar comes at no cost to Hillsborough taxpayers; it is funded through the advertisements contained within the calendar. Township calendars are generally mailed out in December and include schedules, community event reminders, important dates, and phone numbers for the coming year. As with previous calendars, it will also showcase photographs featuring Hillsborough Township’s landscape and scenery that are submitted by residents. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration for the 2022 calendar can email their high resolution image, along with a photo release form, to the Township Clerk at pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. The photo release form can be found at hillsborough-nj.org . The calendar has limited spaces for photographs so there is no guarantee every one submitted will be used. Advertising opportunities are also available in the calendar and are being handled directly through Town Planner. For more information regarding advertising, contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com

Through Dec. 17

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School will resume exhibits after an 18-month hiatus.

Anne Gilman: At the still point of the turning world will be on display through Dec. 17. Gilman is a Brooklyn-based artist who works in varying formats that include large-scale drawings and multi-panel projects.

The gallery has typically been open to the public during school hours throughout the academic year on days when school is in session. Currently, the gallery is scheduled to begin public hours as of Oct. 4.

Because COVID protocols at Princeton Day School may continue to change, exhibition reception/events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Princeton Day School is located at 650 Great Road, Princeton.

2022

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) shares initial plans for transitioning the series’ concert offerings to a live, in-person format.

Although the kinds of gatherings possible on-campus in the coming year is not yet known, PUC is actively working with Princeton University officials to lay the groundwork for a Spring 2022 season.

The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Takács String Quartet & Julien Labro, Bandoneón

March 10, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 24, 7:30 p.m.: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 31, 7:30 p.m.: Ébène String Quartet

April 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Dover String Quartet

April 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Tetzlaff String Quartet

April 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

All planned events will be realized in accordance with concurrent scientific, state, and university guidance, with the safety and health of the community in mind.

In the meantime, patrons are urged to mark their calendars and explore the planned offerings on PUC’s new website, puc.princeton.edu

Continuing events

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Hermés Paris, a family-run, independent, luxury retailer has entered into a lease agreement for 17 Palmer Square in Princeton.

The 6,155-square-foot retail store is expected to open in Fall of 2023.

For more information on Hermés, visit www.hermes.com/us/en/.

For more information on Palmer Square, visit www.PalmerSquare.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.