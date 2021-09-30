Freehold Township officials appoint new municipal attorney

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A new municipal attorney has been named in Freehold Township.

On Sept. 28, the members of the Township Committee named Andrew Ball, an associate member of the firm Davison, Eastman, Muñoz & Paone, Freehold Township, as municipal attorney.

Ball will serve in the position for the remainder of 2021, after which he may be reappointed by the governing body.

Ball succeeds Robert Muñoz as municipal attorney. Muñoz, who died on Sept. 11, was a founding member of the firm that employs Ball.

In a resolution appointing Ball to the position of township attorney, Freehold Township’s elected officials wrote that “Muñoz served as the township attorney exceptionally in that capacity until his passing.”

According to the resolution, Ball has provided legal support in matters relating to the Township Committee, the office of the municipal clerk and the office of the township administrator. He will continue to serve Freehold Township in those matters in his position as township attorney.

Ball graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University as an undergraduate in 2009 and earned his juris doctor in 2012 from the Rutgers University School of Law, according to his biography on the firm’s website.

He has advised municipalities on matters relating to Open Public Records Act requests and disputes, administrative issues, and potential ordinance amendments.

According to his biography, Ball is the zoning board of adjustment attorney in Summit, Union County.

In other business, the Township Committee members appointed Brian Chabarek as Freehold Township’s labor counsel.

Chabarek is a partner at Davison, Eastman, Muñoz & Paone and has provided legal support related to labor practice and compliance matters, according to the resolution. He will serve for the remainder of the year, after which he may be reappointed.

According to his biography, Chabarek earned his bachelor’s degree from the Rutgers School of Business in 1992 and graduated cum laude with a juris doctor from the University of Miami School of Law in 1995. His practice is focused on labor and employment law.