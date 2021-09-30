Laurence Harbor Fire Company shares fire prevention tips

The Laurence Harbor Fire Company is marking Fire Prevention Week by teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!”

According to the NFPA, fire and carbon monoxide alarms save lives and reduce the risks of fatality in a home fire by half.

All alarms should be installed and maintained properly in every home, and should reflect the needs of everyone in the home, including those with disabilities.

“Taking a few minutes to ensure all alarms are functioning properly can be the difference between a safe escape from a fire, and a tragedy,” Chief Brian Stitzel said in a prepared statement. “Fire safety is an important lesson to learn, and it starts at home.”

Laurence Harbor Fire Company encourages community members to adopt this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme from Oct. 3-9, and year-round, and shared safety tips to help families “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure smoke and carbon dioxide alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

The Laurence Harbor Fire Company is always seeking new volunteer firefighters.

“Our fire company welcomes anyone who is looking to make a difference in someone’s life,” Stitzel said in the statement. “You’ll learn life-saving skills and receive high-quality training that applies to any situation that may arise.”

To learn more, visit LHFD1.com to fill out an inquiry form.