Manalapan student selected for oncology nursing fellowship at CHOP

Francesca Marchiano of Manalapan is a Quinnipiac University nursing student who learned to combine holistic, compassionate care for patients with the clinical skills necessary to secure her ultimate dream job.

After an extensive vetting process, Marchiano was one of five nursing students selected for the 2021 Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Fellowship Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The 10-week program is designed to foster the professional development of pediatric oncology nurses, according to a press release from the Connecticut university.

“CHOP has always been my dream job,” Marchiano said. “During my fellowship, not only did I shadow oncology RNs, but I also had the opportunity to work in a variety of oncology areas with nurses in different roles.

“I was able to see a variety of procedures, like lumbar punctures and bone marrow biopsies. I got the full experience of oncology, but it was the interaction between the patients and nurses that struck me as truly special.”

Through the Quinnipiac School of Nursing’s holistic approach to patient care, Marchiano gained valuable insight into the benefits of addressing a patient’s physical, spiritual, emotional and social needs when providing care, according to the press release.

During her fellowship, she was able to apply what she had learned in her Quinnipiac classrooms to the oncology care unit, working directly with children and their families.

“The experience underscored all I had learned about the importance of compassionate patient care. I understand how vital it is to listen to the patient,” Marchiano said. “Sadly, sometimes all you can do is sit and listen. What I had never fully realized was how the holistic aspect of nursing can create a meaningful experience, not only for the patient, but for their nurse as well.”

Marchiano credits the close ties she developed with her nursing professors and the faculty’s field expertise in helping her to secure the competitive fellowship position.

“My professors mentored me through every step of my Quinnipiac nursing education. I like how the material is presented in a clinical way that also showcases their love for teaching, making the course load fun and understandable,” she added. “QU’s clinical simulations and lab courses prepared me to handle the many techniques I was asked to perform in the hospital.”

“Francesca’s selection for a Flynn Fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania reflects her superb abilities and commitment as a nursing student,” said Lisa Rebeschi, associate dean of the School of Nursing at Quinnipiac.

“She is the first student from the Quinnipiac University School of Nursing to have this unique opportunity of practicing at one of the premier children’s hospitals in the nation.

“While one of the nursing students was selected for the fellowship at CHOP in 2020, the experience was canceled due to the restrictions caused by the (coronavirus) pandemic.

“We are confident Francesca will continue to demonstrate excellence during the remainder of her studies with us at Quinnipiac and that she will make significant contributions to the field of pediatric nursing in the future,” Rebeschi said.

After graduation, Marchiano will focus on passing the National Council Licensure Examination and beginning her career as a registered nurse. She hopes to explore healthcare globally through travel nursing, according to the press release.

“Nursing provides a lot of room for growth, so there is always more to learn,” Marchiano said. “When I visited Quinnipiac’s nursing simulation labs, I knew I would be receiving a strong education with hands-on training. It was the perfect fit for me. Getting the Flynn Fellowship at CHOP has definitely been a highlight of my Quinnipiac experience.”