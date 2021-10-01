Wallace Samuel Faig, 96

Wallace Samuel Faig of Hopewell Township died on September 22, 2021 at the age of 96.

Son of Samuel McAllister Faig and Doris Hurd Faig, he was born and educated in Leonia, NJ.

He was predeceased by a brother Donald, and his sister Harriet Faig Hoenie.

He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Dempsey Faig, his son Kenneth McAllister Faig, daughter Carolyn Faig Carroll, son-in-law Tom Carroll, grandchildren Jillian Stefanki (Sam), Sydney Owens (Richard), and Jared Carroll (Elizabeth), and great grandchildren Calvin, Wallace and Gus Stefanki, Connor and Marguerite Owens, and Langston and Wilhelmina Carroll.

Following graduation from high school in 1942, he was employed as a laboratory assistant for the Office of Scientific Research and Development (Manhattan Project) at Columbia University in New York and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December 1942. He trained as an Aviation Electronics Technician (radar and radio) and served at various east coast Naval Air Stations before being assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31) and served in Admiral Halsey’s Third Fleet in the western Pacific until the war with Japan ended. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946.

He graduated from Newark College of Engineering in June of 1953 with a BS in Civil Engineering and was employed as a resident engineer for the heavy construction company George M Brewster and Son on various interstate highway, bridge and dam projects in the Metropolitan New York area. Under a Brewster Joint Venture, he also worked on the foundation for the 60 story Chase Manhattan bank building in lower New York City.

While employed by Brewster, he was recruited by the president of a domestic casualty insurance company to join their engineering department, and later transferred to their workers compensation and public liability underwriting department. He spent the remainder of his career utilizing his education and management skills for the benefit of the company. He retired in January of 1991, having served as an officer of the company for 15 years and as head of the underwriting department for 11.

He was active with his son in the Boy Scout movement, served for a time as the financial secretary on his church council, and was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of the US Naval Institute. As a long time member of the Model A Ford Restorers Club of America, he completely restored a 1931 Model A Ford Roadster in his retirement.

Burial will be private at the family plot in Englewood, NJ at a future date. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army, a group he regularly supported.