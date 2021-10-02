Edison therapist awarded for excelling during pandemic

William Ng, center, received the Maimonides Awards during the annual commencement ceremony for The School of Health Sciences of Touro College.PHOTO COURTESY OF TOURO COLLEGE

An Edison physical therapist was recognized for exemplifying the highest professional ideals of a practitioner of the health sciences.

Students representing four health sciences programs were presented with the Maimonides Awards during the annual commencement ceremony for The School of Health Sciences of Touro College, held recently at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

William Ng, one of the Maimonides Award winners representing Physical Therapy, said, “When a person experiences an injury, he or she may feel like no one else understands. This is where physical therapists come in. They embark on emotional journeys with their patients that go beyond the actual therapy and the skills learned in the classroom. This is just one reason why I’m passionate about the physical therapy field. My dream career is to work with athletes with the end goal of opening my own sports rehab clinic,” according to a statement provided about the awards.

The other award recipients include Cailin Petersen and Daniel Paterson of the occupational therapy program; Bhoomi Patel of the physical therapy program; Leah Rosenman of the speech language pathology program; and Nakpane Nbohn of the nursing program.

“The global COVID pandemic has shined a spotlight on the vital and increasing need for skilled health professionals to help people who require urgent and empathetic high-quality care. The School of Health Sciences of Touro College congratulates today’s graduates, who continued to excel while overcoming many unforeseen challenges cause by this crisis and will now join the ranks of fellow healthcare heroes,” Louis Primavera, dean of The School of Health Sciences at Touro College, said in the statement. “We celebrate your notable achievements and are proud to have helped you to enhance the important skills needed to make a positive impact on society. Always remember that you’re resilient and creative, and never lose sight of your core values and beliefs as you embark on your journey in the healthcare field.”