In Frame: Matawan Day Street Festival

A contestant for Maloney's slider eating contest attempts to win a $100 gift card to Maloney's Pub and Grill.

Anthony, the winner of Maloney's slider eating contest, took the trophy back to New York.

Amidst the crowd, a young spectator watches as different performers dance for Matawan Day.

A Michael Jackson impersonator from MJXpressions dances alongside individuals from a special needs dancing program.

From left to right: Councilman John Lazar, Mayor Joseph Altomonte, and councilwoman Deana Gunn.

The host for Maloney's slider eating contest and DiBari's pastsa eating contest.

On Oct 2., in celebration of the Matawan Day Street Festival, hundreds of people visited Main Street for food, music, and fun.

Throughout Main Street, visitors and vendors mingled together to celebrate Matawan Day.

Joseph Squillante, owner of The Zeppole Guys food truck, takes a moment to pose while cooking.

Councilman Brian Livesey.

Councilman John Lazar.

