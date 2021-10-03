Independent Datebook, Oct. 6

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro, will open its thrift shop on Saturdays in October and November from 9 a.m. to noon. The thrift shop has new and nearly new items of clothing, housewares, home decor, toys, CDs, DVDs, books and more; vintage and collectible items. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 8, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road, Red Bank, 1-7 p.m.; Oct. 10, St. Benedict School, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 16 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Marlu Lake parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a corn harvest on Oct. 9-10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the farm staff harvest corn as it would have been done in the 1890s; weather permitting. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series – The Real Story of the Jersey Devil on Oct. 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth section of Middletown. Learn about the history and folklore of the Jersey Devil during a presentation by a park system naturalist. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The monthly meeting of the N.J. Health Care Networking Group will be held on Oct. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. online via Zoom. The N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Main Street Medicap Inc., the V.I.P. Member Spotlight, is hosting the October meeting. To register and receive a Zoom code to join the meeting, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com

• The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” Oct. 15-17. In this production, Joe Louis, Paul Robeson, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers General Manager Branch Rickey meet in 1947 to discuss a strategy for promoting a black player to the major leagues. Show dates are Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 (general admission). Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call 732-706-4100. The Middletown Arts Center is at 36 Church St., Middletown (next to train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station’s metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.