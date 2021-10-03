Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 6

• The Jackson Memorial High School Jaguar Marching Band will host a “Showcase of Champions” competition on Oct. 9. Award-winning bands from around the state will compete and be judged on music and the performance of their field show. The Jackson Memorial band will perform its show “Heroes,” which pays tribute to police, firefighters, EMS, military personnel and health care workers. All are invited to attend the show at Jack Munley Field at Jackson Memorial High School, 101 Don Connor Blvd., Jackson. The band competition will begin at 6:20 p.m. and the Jaguars will perform at 8:15 p.m. Discounted admission for individuals in uniform or with a military or first responder ID.

• A booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be offered at the Freehold Township Senior Center, 116 Jackson Mills Road, Freehold Township, for individuals age 65 and older; for individuals age 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions; and for healthcare workers or other individuals who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure. Dates are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Individuals must register to receive the booster shot by calling 732-294-2160 or by going to https://tinyurl.com/FAHDBooster.com

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Oct. 7, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 13, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Oct. 14, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a cookstove demonstration on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Autumn Nights on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, shelter Building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a corn harvest on Oct. 9-10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the farm staff harvest corn as it would have been done in the 1890s; weather permitting. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th century woodworking demonstration on Oct. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The monthly meeting of the N.J. Health Care Networking Group will be held on Oct. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. online via Zoom. The N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Main Street Medicap Inc., the V.I.P. Member Spotlight, is hosting the October meeting. To register and receive a Zoom code to join the meeting, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Thompson Park Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Lincroft. Activities including canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), children’s races, archery, pumpkin painting, wagon rides and more. Some activities require a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• DeBows United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 537, Jackson, will host a flea market on Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table space (no table) for vendors is $10. Contact Sue at 732-928-0352 to reserve a space or for more information. The Libby Prison Minstrels band will be performing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at www.debowsumc.org

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.