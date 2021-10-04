News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 6

An application that proposes the construction of a 15-building, 360-unit apartment complex is expected to be heard by the Colts Neck Planning Board on Oct. 12.

The application, which has been brought before the board by Colts Neck Building Associates, LLC, would be known as Colts Neck Manor. The complex is proposed to be constructed on a 40-acre parcel at the intersection of Route 537 and School Road East.

The project was foreshadowed in March 2020 when municipal officials accepted a settlement agreement that would permit three affordable housing projects to be constructed in Colts Neck.

Colts Neck Manor is proposed to include 288 market rate apartments and 72 affordable housing apartments. Affordable housing is defined as housing that is sold or rented at below market rates to individuals and families whose income meets certain guidelines.

Municipalities in New Jersey are mandated by the state Superior Court to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing within their borders.

According to the project’s plans, the 15 three-story buildings would contain 180 one-bedroom apartments, 166 two-bedroom apartments and 14 three-bedroom apartments; with 14 one-bedroom apartments, 43 two-bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom apartments designated as affordable housing.

The application also proposes a clubhouse, a pool, a maintenance building, a waste water treatment facility and four small parks.

No recommendations for corrective action were made in the 2020 municipal audit of Freehold Township’s financial records and documents.

During a Township Committee meeting on Sept. 28, committee members passed a resolution to adopt the 2020 audit. Under state law, the governing body of every municipality must have an annual audit of its books, accounts and financial transactions.

According to the resolution, the audit contains no recommendations and because no recommendations were made, officials were not required to prepare a corrective action plan.

In other business, the committee members awarded a contract to Campus Coordinates, LLC, for T-shirts, jackets and various items for municipal departments. The one-year contract is in an amount not to exceed $40,000.

No recommendations for corrective action have been made in the 2020 municipal audit of Englishtown’s financial records and documents.

During a Borough Council meeting on Sept. 22, council members passed a resolution adopting the 2020 audit. Under state law, the governing body of every municipality must have an annual audit of its books, accounts and financial transactions.

The audit of Englishtown’s finances and financial records was conducted by Holman Frenia Allison, P.C.

According to municipal officials, the audit contains no recommendations and because no recommendations were made, officials were not required to prepare a corrective action plan.

In other business, the council members appointed Michael Garifalos as a Class II special law enforcement officer with the Englishtown Police Department. The appointment was made on the recommendation of Police Chief Peter Cooke. The position pays $15 per hour.

The appointment is probationary for one year and the probation will culminate on Aug. 30, 2022. The police department has seven full-time officers, including Cooke, and three part-time Class II officers.

A project to improve a road in Freehold Borough has been deemed complete by municipal officials.

During a meeting on Sept. 20, members of the Borough Council authorized a $6,557 increase in a contract with Lancha Construction Corp. for improvements to Frances Drive.

The council’s action increased the contract for the project from $223,667 to $230,225. According to a resolution, the increase was the result of the final as-built quantities of construction materials.

Vincent Creevy of the borough’s engineering firm, Abbington Engineering, reported that the project has been satisfactorily completed.

In other business, council members authorized a professional agreement for disaster recovery administration services with Millennium Strategies, LLC.

According to a resolution, Millennium Strategies will apply to secure reimbursement and other financial claims pertaining to disaster related events. The firm will receive an hourly rate of $180 and a total payment not to exceed $12,000.

After more than a decade of service to Englishtown, the borough’s municipal clerk is retiring from his position.

The retirement of Peter Gorbatuk as municipal clerk was accepted by the Borough Council on Sept. 21.

Gorbatuk was appointed as acting municipal clerk in December 2006, according to a resolution. He was named municipal clerk in January 2009 and was reappointed in January 2012.

Gorbatuk has served as the registrar of vital statistics since he was hired by Englishtown.

Gorbatuk will officially retire on Oct. 30. A new municipal clerk is expected to be named by the Borough Council by that time. At present, the duties of the municipal clerk are being performed by Deputy Municipal Clerk Gretchen McCarthy.