East Windsor police blotter

A 51-year-old Trenton man was charged with hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law, being an unlicensed driver and driving while his license was suspended after police stopped him for speeding on Route 133 on Sept. 22. During the motor vehicle stop, he allegedly gave a false name to police. His true identity was established during the investigation, and it was discovered that he also had an active warrant for his arrest. He was turned over to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant.

A 45-year-old East Windsor man was charged with four counts of assault by auto and one count each of child endangerment, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and careless driving after he was involved in a multi-car crash on Route 130 south on Sept. 25. The car he was driving rear-ended the car in front of him while it was stopped in traffic. His car careened off the car that he had just struck, and hit a third vehicle which, in turn, was pushed forward and struck the rear of the fourth car involved in the crash, police said. Four occupants of the third car complained of pain, but refused medical attention, according to reports.

A 40-year-old East Windsor woman who was found slumped over the steering wheel in her car in the Target parking lot on Route 571 on Sept. 25 was charged with multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated. During the investigation, a powdery substance and prescription narcotics were allegedly found in her car. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.