Gotthegreenlight cruises in Renaissance win at Freehold Raceway

Going into the Oct. 2 Renaissance Pace for 2-year-old fillies at Freehold Raceway, there was virtually no doubt that Gotthegreenlight would win.

The only question was if she would break the Freehold Raceway track record, shared by three fillies, of 1:54 3/5.

Although she did not set the track record, she nevertheless won the Renaissance as much the best, crossing the line one-and-three-quarters lengths in front in 1:55 4/5, according to a press release from the harness track.

Gotthegreenlight came into the race with impressive credentials. She was 7 for 8 lifetime, with her biggest victory coming in the New York Sire Stakes final at Yonkers Raceway two starts back.

Leaving from post position one, she easily established control early on and set only moderate fractions. There was never a chance of any of her five rivals giving her a serious challenge and George Brennan never really asked her to go.

The 24/1 second choice Counterparty Risk made up some ground late to get second, while Aida De Vie got third.

Gotthegreenlight is owned by Patricia Stable and Kovach Stables, LLC, and trained by Nifty Norman. Her career earnings are now more than $238,000.

The Oct. 2 card also featured the first leg of the New Jersey Sire Stakes – Standardbred Development Fund for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers.

Camouflage Money went gate-to-wire to win in 1:53 4/5, for owners South Mountain Stables, Camelot Stable Inc. and JAF Racing, LLC, trainer Linda Toscano, and driver Troy Beyer.

The New Jersey Sire Stakes – Standardbred Development Fund series continued at Freehold Raceway on Oct. 1 with the second leg of the series for 2-year-old trotters.

Delgado won the second leg for colts and geldings by a length, duplicating his track-record performance from the previous week.

Dan Dube hustled Delgado to the lead from post five, set up shop on the front end and established firm control.

Brave By Design, the slight favorite, and Velvet Style loomed menacingly turning for home, but Delgado had enough in the tank to hold on for the win. He trotted the mile in 1:57, equaling the mark he set the previous week.

Delgado is owned by Robert Young and Russell Pickup and trained by Ron Coyne Jr. He has won three times from nine starts, with earnings of more than $45,000.

Earlier in the card, Gertrude lived up to her odds-on expectations with an emphatic six-and-one-quarter-length win in the second leg for 2-year-old fillies.

Leaving from post position seven, Tyler Miller dropped his drive toward the back early on, then moved first-over for the lead before the half.

Gertrude inherited the front end at the five-eighths point when pacesetter Newell Place made a break. From there, Gertrude drew off from the others, crossing the wire in 1:58.4.

She is owned by Andy Miller Stable Inc. and trained by Julie Miller, and has won four times from eight starts lifetime with earnings of more than $88,000.

The New Jersey Futurity races for 3-year-old trotters were held as non-betting races before the start of the pari-mutuel card.

Soot Hanover won the division for colts and geldings, for owner Nick Clegg, trainer Scott DiDomenico, and driver George Brennan.

The division for fillies went to Limoges, for owner Dreamville Stable, trainer Taylor Gower, and driver George Brennan.

Live racing will resume at Freehold Raceway on Oct. 8 starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be a pick 5 carryover worth $1,128.98.