Lawrence Township police blotter

A 2012 Audi was reported stolen while it was parked at a residence on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23. The car had been left unlocked, with the keys inside.

A 46-year-old Trenton man was charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of the administration of law and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) after police were called to investigate a suspicious person on Brunswick Avenue on Sept. 15. During the course of the investigation, the man allegedly punched the police officer in the chest, according to police. The officer was not injured.

A 65-year-old Ewing Township man was charged with defiant trespass after police were called to investigate a report that he was on the Halo Farms property on Spruce Street after he had been told not to enter the property. Police found the man in the parking lot outside of the store in the incident, which was reported on Sept. 25.

A 48-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina, man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after police were called in response to a dispute between the suspect and another man in the area of Van Buren Place on Sept. 27. The man allegedly displayed a gun, which was determined to be a BB gun.

A vandal smashed the driver’s-side window of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata while it was parked in the lot at Cooper Pest Control in the Lawrence Shopping Center between Sept. 12 and 29. Nothing was reported missing from the car.

A Chelsea Court home was burglarized, but nothing was reported missing in the incident, which was reported Sept. 25. The burglar shattered the glass on a second-floor balcony door to gain entry, and rummaged through part of the house.