Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Oct. 6)

The North Brunswick Humane Association’s 17th annual Dog Walk-a-Thon and Adoption Day event is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130, North Brunswick.

Rain date is Oct. 24.

First and foremost, there will be adoptions of dogs, including on Rescue Row.

The dog walk will be approximately 2 miles through Community Park.

A costume parade will award prizes to the best dressed pooches.

Dogs can search for eggs in a scavenger hunt or be the last canine standing in Musical Mats.

There will be many vendors on site, including food and beverage.

Music will be provided by DJ Tim O’Brien of Good Time Party Music, plus NBHA recording artist Sarah Ragsdale will perform.

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated, and must be leashed at all times.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration is $15 for the first dog, and $5 for every dog thereafter. Send checks payable to the North Brunswick Humane Association to NBHA, P.O. Box 7522, North Brunswick 08902. Or, pre-register at www.northbrunswickhumane.org

On the day of the event, registration fee is $25, plus $5 for each additional dog. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m.

Co-sponsored by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services.

For more information, email info@northbrunswickhumane.org or call Michele at 732-713-3532.

Aubrey Pappas, a Linwood Middle School teacher who died in a car accident in 2014, is honored every year with the Purple for Pappas 5K.

This year’s event will be held virtually from Oct. 10-17, or in person Oct. 17 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130 south.

The warmup begins at 9 a.m. with CKO Boxing, the choir, a cheer and ice cream from Thomas Sweet. The 5K walk and run begins at 10 a.m.

To register, visit runsignup.com/race/nj/northbrunswick/purpleforpappas5K

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBaranbas Health, which will take place in early 2022.



Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

VonThun’s Country Farm Market has planned its fall season, now through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the farm, 505 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

There will be pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hayrides, a family fun activity area, farm animals, a farm market, pony rides, homemade apple cider and donuts, a corn maze and campfires.

There are different prices for general admission, u-pick and activities. Seniors older than 55 and military personnel receive a discount. Season pass option available. Group rates available.

Some attractions require an extra fee.

Pre-purchase tickets for the South Brunswick location at https://vonthunfarms.com/sb/sbfall-fun/

Middlesex County has compiled a comprehensive resource hub on its website to assist residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

The hub page, located at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/stormrelief, features information, resources and links from FEMA, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, U.S. Small Business Administration, REPLENISH Nourishing Neighbors, the Red Cross and more.

Some resources are also available for individuals affected by Tropical Storm Henri.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) because of Tropical Storm Ida at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1010 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

Apply for assistance, learn more about disaster assistance programs, learn the status of a FEMA application, understand documents received from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get referrals to other agencies, and learn about Small Business Administration programs.

The DRC will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

For more information, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

Community theater Playhouse 22 will reopen on Oct. 8 with a performance of “Harvey” at 8 p.m.

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. The trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary rabbit.

Performances continue through Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. Sundays.



Tickets are $22 for adults or $20 for students and seniors.

Next, Khy Garner, singer, actor, author, director and playwright, will join fellow musicians at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 for an evening of live music in the Studio Theater.

Tickets are $15.

“A Christmas Carol” will return Dec. 10-19 at 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For more information and tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

The North Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold a flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the parking lot of the municipal building, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Spaces cost $20 for one or $35 for two.

For an application, email Sheral914@me.com

Forsgate Country Club will host the 8th Annual R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup Pro/Scratch Event on its historic Banks Course at 375 Forsgate Drive, Monroe, Oct. 13-14.

The event is a two-day stroke play tournament for amateurs and a one day pro-am team competition. There are two age divisions for amateur contestants: 35-55, and 56 years and older. There is no age requirement for PGA professionals.

On Oct. 13, amateurs compete in a skills competition that is followed by Round 1 of 18 holes of stroke play. On Oct. 14, amateurs join their professional partner in a team aggregate gross format, which also counts as Round 2 of their stroke play tournament.

The two-day low gross total player from each age division will qualify for a one hole playoff to determine the 2021 R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup champion.

In addition to competing as a team, the pros will vie for a $5,000 purse with a $2,500 first place prize going to the medalist.

The Schiavone Cup is named in honor of longtime Garden State golf course owner/investor Ronald A. Schiavone (1925-2011). The founder of Schiavone Construction Company, he built large portions of the New Jersey Turnpike, including Interchange 8A, the exit adjacent to Forsgate Country Club.

The field is limited to 60 teams and the entry fee for the two man team is $350.

For more information or to register a team, call Carolyn McKenzie Andrews at 732-656-8959.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

To order tickets, visit https://alboradainspiraciones.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

Criminal Minds: Criminal Handwriting will be presented by professional graphologist Terry Antoniewicz at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Antoniewicz will take participants into the minds of criminals, kidnappers and murderers, discussing Jack the Ripper, Ted Bundy, Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and more, through handwriting analysis.

Join the Friends of the South Brunswick Public Library to view this virtual event.

This presentation will take place instead of the Friends’ annual tea party.

To join, visit www.sbpl.info/about-us/partners/friends-of-the-library/

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

Better Safe Than Sorry: Advanced Cell Phone & Internet Safety for Teens will be presented by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom.

Learn how to keep children safe when using their electronic devices.

Learn about Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) campaign, which aims to educate teens and young children about cell phone and internet safety and the dangers of certain apps that can be used to exploit and victimize children.

The event is intended for adolescents.

For more information, call Detective Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330.

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence service agency, headquartered in Middlesex County.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a virtual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 will feature music, survivor testimony, an advocate address and a candlelit moment of silence in remembrance of victims whose lives were stolen by domestic violence and in honor of survivors moving beyond abuse.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

For more information, to register and to donate, visit https://givebutter.com/WomenAware2021Vigil

The Friends of the South Brunswick Public Library will host their annual Fall Book Sale at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. Masks required. The preview sale will be Oct. 14 from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $10. The public dale will be noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16, and 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Bag sale on Sunday is $5, bag included. There is an ongoing sale in the aisle next to the Borrower Services Desk. Funds raised by the Friends book sales help to support Library classes, events, and workshops for all ages, interests, and abilities. All donations are tax-deductible.

East Brunswick Ghost Walk begins its seventh season beginning Oct. 15 and continues Oct. 16, 22 and 23.

Located in the sleepy historic village, the walk begins 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Kossman Street and Old Bridge Turnpike.

The walk features mysteries, deaths and hauntings for some of these pre-Civil War homes, including the site of the murder of Rachel Wright in 1906.

The walk is wheelchair-friendly.

The cost is $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company District No. 1 in the village.

Sponsored by New Jersey Ghost Organization.

Follow on Facebook @EBGhostWalk for details and further information.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services has several events planned for Halloween.

Submit photos for the Halloween House Decorating Contest through Oct. 17 by emailing events@northbrunswicknj.gov. The Boo Crew will be judging houses on Oct. 18 and 19.

Halloween Happenings will take place on Oct. 16 at North Brunswick Veterans Park, Roosevelt Avenue. Rain date is Oct. 17.

Come dressed in costume for games, activities, craft projects, etc.

Pre-register for a specific time slot at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

The Famous Great Pumpkin Drop-off, where Parx the Chipmunk visits residents’ homes to meet with children, will be Oct. 18 and 19.

Pre-registration is required at https://register.capturepoint.com/NorthBrunswickTownship

All current COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed for in-person events.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/NorthBrunswickTownshipDPRCS/

The 20th annual Women’s Leadership Summit, Rebound with Resilience: Ready to Go!, will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Doubletree by Hilton Princeton, 4355 Route 1.

Presented by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee.

Keynote speaker is Sarah Chaplin, president and CEO of the State Theatre New Jersey.

For registration information, visit mcrcc.org

See the Pacific Southern Railroad through a fundraiser for Rocky Hill Community Services, a family-friendly model railroad show set for Oct. 23 and 24.

There will be 4,000 square feet of trains, buildings, bridges, cars, mountains, rivers, passengers and a circus train.

Show times are set for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each show is 45 minutes.

Arrive 30 minutes early to arrive for parking and ticketing.

No reservations needed, but the attendance limit is 50 people per show.

Pay at the door. Donation is $10 per person; children 5 and under are free

All donations benefit the Rocky Hill Fire Company and the Rocky Hill First Aid and and Rescue Squad.

For more information, visit www.pacificsouthern.org

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County (JFS) has relocated its main office to 219C Blackhorse Lane, North Brunswick, from Milltown.

From 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28, the agency will host a grand opening event at the main office to formally welcome the community to the new facility.

The grand opening event will be held concurrently with the agency’s annual meeting and Volunteer Appreciation celebration.

Local legislators, community leaders, nonprofits, business owners, volunteers and neighbors are invited to enjoy light refreshments and learn about JFS programs.

The presentation will review the past year’s tests and triumphs as well as honor the hard work of the agency’s dedicated volunteers.

RSVP to office@jfsmiddlesex.org or 732-777-1940 by Oct. 14.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Eagle’s Landing Day Camp will hold its annual Pumpkin Palooza open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at the camp site, 74 Davidsons Mill Road, North Brunswick.

Enjoy camp tours, snacks, carnival games, pumpkin picking, pumpkin chucking, zip lines, hay rides, Ga-Ga, arts and crafts projects and baking projects.

Any child already registered for camp will receive a special T-shirt.

Call 732-821-9155, email info@eagleslandingdaycamp.com, or send a message on Facebook for more information.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Ongoing

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India. Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820. Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Amaranth at North Brunswick is the township’s first age-restricted community, currently under construction on Route 130.

Low- and moderate-income residents who would like to be part of the community can add an email address to be part of the marketing for the development.

To register, visit amaranthnj.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.