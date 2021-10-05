Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for Oct. 6)

Friends of the Spotswood Office on Aging will host a trip to The Hanover Manor in East Hanover for “The Jersey Dreamers Holiday Show” on Nov. 18.

Bus leaves the Senior Center, 1 Arlington Ave., at 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $79 per person.

Includes lunch: drink, soup and salad, plus choice of chicken francaise or roast beef with gravy. With vegetable and potato.

Call Linda Caruso at 732-353-6164 or Jim Genovese at 732-387-8505 to reserve.

The South River Police Department invites community members to join National Coffee with a Cop Day from 7-10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Dunkin’ Donuts of South River, located at 75 Main St.

Officers from the department will come together with community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

Follow the department on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nixle for additional Coffee with a Cop dates throughout the year.

New Jersey is nicknamed “the Diner Capital of the World.”

Author Michael C. Gabriele will explore the importance of diners in the program “Stories from New Jersey Diners” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in person at the East Brunswick Public Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center Drive, East Brunswick, and also online via Zoom.

The program is based on Gabriele’s latest book, “Stories from New Jersey Diners – Monuments to Community.” This is his fourth book on local history and his second book about the Garden State’s diner business, all published by Arcadia Publishing/The History Press.

To register, call 732-390-6767 or visit www.ebpl.org/calendar to receive the Zoom link.

This program is free, thanks to sponsorship from the East Brunswick Friends of the Library.

The East Brunswick Woman’s Club (EBWC) participated in EB Community Day at the Community Arts Center on Oct. 3.

The EBWC will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 in front of 11 Darby Road, East Brunswick, located near Dunhams Corner Road and Ryders Lane.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing while shopping.

All proceeds will be used for donations to East Brunswick organizations in support of the local community, including scholarships to area high school seniors.

Text or call Linda at 732-522-1314 for information or directions.



The EBWC’s October meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the St. Bartholomew Knights of Columbus Hall, 460 Ryders Lane.

A Zoom call will be available for those who cannot attend the in-person meeting. For Zoom information, text or call Linda at 732-522-1314 prior to the meeting.

Monthly meetings discuss current activities, such as donations for Holiday Stockings for those serving the country, for Operation Smile, and to prepare for other holiday events which support the NJ Federation of Women’s Clubs and local community needs. Light refreshments will be served.

The EBWC brings together women of East Brunswick and neighboring towns in service and friendship while promoting civic, educational and social activities.

New members are always welcome. Call Laura at 732-254- 5742 or call/text Linda at 732-522-1314 for information.

The Monroe Township Public Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, expanded evening hours Monday through Thursday until 9 p.m. and Sunday hours until 5 p.m.

The library will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Middlesex County has compiled a comprehensive resource hub on its website to assist residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

The hub page, located at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/stormrelief, features information, resources and links from FEMA, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, U.S. Small Business Administration, REPLENISH Nourishing Neighbors, the Red Cross and more.

Some resources are also available for individuals affected by Tropical Storm Henri.

East Brunswick Public Library’s Geek League teen volunteers return to the library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center Dr. Upcoming dates are Oct. 16, 17 and 30. All sessions are from noon to 4 p.m.

The Geek League assists library patrons of all ages with technology questions.

Patrons seeking assistance must sanitize their hands and device before sitting with the volunteer and keep their masks on at all times.

Since “geeks” are volunteers, there may be some occasions where they might not be available to help.

Volunteers have the right to refuse service to patrons if they are unsafe or make an inappropriate request.

Help is first-come, first-served.

Geek League meets in Group Study Room A by the Information Services Desk.

For more information, call the library at 732-390-6789.

Registration is open for fall yoga, volleyball and men’s basketball programs in Milltown.

To register, visit https://register.capturepoint.com/BoroughofMilltown

Email or call Kim McGrath at 732-828-2100, ext. 141, or kmcGrath@milltownboro.com with any questions.

Poll workers are needed for the 2021 General Election.

Residents who are interested will be required to attend mandatory training for the new electronic poll books, machines and election procedures.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Workers are needed from 5:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Payment is $200 for the full day, plus a one-time training bonus of $30 paid after Election Day coverage.

For Monroe residents, the application is available at Monroetwp.com under Forms & Applications.

For Spotswood residents, visit Spotswoodboro.com

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) because of Tropical Storm Ida at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1010 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville. Apply for assistance, learn more about disaster assistance programs, learn the status of a FEMA application, understand documents received from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get referrals to other agencies, and learn about Small Business Administration programs. The DRC will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice. Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge. Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Community theater Playhouse 22 will reopen on Oct. 8 with a performance of “Harvey” at 8 p.m.

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. The trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary rabbit.

Performances continue through Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. Sundays.



Tickets are $22 for adults or $20 for students and seniors.

Next, Khy Garner, singer, actor, author, director and playwright, will join fellow musicians at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 for an evening of live music in the Studio Theater.

Tickets are $15.

“A Christmas Carol” will return Dec. 10-19 at 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For more information and tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org

The Borough of Spotswood will offer the following events and programs:

Oct. 8 will be Octoberfest Spotswood Day at the municipal building, 77 Summerhill Road.

Oct. 23 is the Pumpkin Patch Giveaway at Memorial Middle School, 115 Summerhill Road.

Oct. 29 is a hayride and bonfire at Helmetta Pavilion, Maple Street, Helmetta.

Oct. 30 is Trunk-or-Treat at Spotswood High School.

Oct. 31 will be a Halloween Pizza/Dance Party at Spotswood High School.

For detailed information and registration, visit www.spotswoodboro.com/recreation

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, a pediatrician at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, presents the free Zoom webinar “Supporting Academic Success in Your Child by Understanding Developmental Disabilities” at noon on Oct. 8.

The program is presented through a partnership between Saint Peter’s and the East Brunswick Public Library.

The online program is open to the public.

To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

Join NAMI New Jersey for NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Oct. 9.

Before the pandemic, in any given year, 1 in 5 people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now 2 in 5, or even higher, according to information provided by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

This year. due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, NAMI is offering a virtual version of its annual NAMIWalks event.

Anyone can participate by registering at namiwalks.org/newjersey and deciding how they want to participate. They can choose to join the virtual walk event on Oct. 9 or pick an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood—all while taking precautions to stay safe.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI New Jersey’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI New Jersey is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It is headquartered in North Brunswick.

For more information, visit nami.org

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will hold Trunk-or-Treat from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 151 Milltown Road, East Brunswick.

No cost to attend.

Visit www.oursaviorseastbrunswick.com for more information.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

To speak at one of the virtual hearings, email cderrick@njtransit.com or leave your contact information via voicemail at 973-491-7772 by Oct. 11.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

The Princeton Environmental Film Festival returns Oct. 12-17.

To submit a film, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/peff/entry/

There is no fee to enter.

For more information, email peff@princetonlibrary.org

The Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County is holding its very first pickleball tournament at the outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park on Dunhams Corner Road in East Brunswick on Oct. 13; rain date is Oct. 20.

This is a non-sanctioned, round robin, elimination tournament for intermediate players only.

Prizes, giveaways, raffles and healthy snacks will be provided.

The cost is $36 per person, or $67 for a married couple.

Game play details will be sent upon registration.

Space is limited so register early.

To receive a flier or registration form, contact Diane at dmael@jccmc.org or 732-593-5967.

The North Brunswick Humane Association’s 17th annual Dog Walk-a-Thon and Adoption Day event is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130, North Brunswick.

Rain date is Oct. 24.

There will be music, food, games and prizes.

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated, and must be leashed at all times.

The opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration is $15 for the first dog, and $5 for every dog thereafter. Send checks payable to the North Brunswick Humane Association to NBHA, P.O. Box 7522, North Brunswick 08902. Or, pre-register at www.northbrunswickhumane.org

On the day of the event, registration fee is $25, plus $5 for each additional dog. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m.

Co-sponsored by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services.

For more information, email info@northbrunswickhumane.org or call Michele at 732-713-3532.

Forsgate Country Club will host the 8th Annual R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup Pro/Scratch Event on its historic Banks Course at 375 Forsgate Drive, Monroe, Oct. 13-14.

The event is a two-day stroke play tournament for amateurs and a one day pro-am team competition. There are two age divisions for amateur contestants: 35-55, and 56 years and older. There is no age requirement for PGA professionals.

On Oct. 13, amateurs compete in a skills competition that is followed by Round 1 of 18 holes of stroke play. On Oct. 14, amateurs join their professional partner in a team aggregate gross format, which also counts as Round 2 of their stroke play tournament.

The two-day low gross total player from each age division will qualify for a one hole playoff to determine the 2021 R.A. Schiavone Memorial Cup champion.

In addition to competing as a team, the pros will vie for a $5,000 purse with a $2,500 first place prize going to the medalist.

The Schiavone Cup is named in honor of longtime Garden State golf course owner/investor Ronald A. Schiavone (1925-2011). The founder of Schiavone Construction Company, he built large portions of the New Jersey Turnpike, including Interchange 8A, the exit adjacent to Forsgate Country Club.

The field is limited to 60 teams and the entry fee for the two man team is $350.

For more information or to register a team, call Carolyn McKenzie Andrews at 732-656-8959.

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence service agency, headquartered in Middlesex County.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a virtual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 will feature music, survivor testimony, an advocate address and a candlelit moment of silence in remembrance of victims whose lives were stolen by domestic violence and in honor of survivors moving beyond abuse.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

For more information, to register and to donate, visit https://givebutter.com/WomenAware2021Vigil

Better Safe Than Sorry: Advanced Cell Phone & Internet Safety for Teens will be presented by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom.

Learn how to keep children safe when using their electronic devices.

Learn about Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) campaign, which aims to educate teens and young children about cell phone and internet safety and the dangers of certain apps that can be used to exploit and victimize children.

The event is intended for adolescents.

For more information, call Detective Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330.

A Rosary for peace in the world and the country will be recited in front of Immaculate Conception, 23 Manalapan Road, Spotswood, at noon on Oct. 16.

This is a national day of prayer gathering by America Needs Fatima.

All are welcome.

East Brunswick Ghost Walk begins its seventh season beginning Oct. 15 and continues Oct. 16, 22 and 23.

Located in the sleepy historic village, the walk begins 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Kossman Street and Old Bridge Turnpike.

The walk features mysteries, deaths and hauntings for some of these pre-Civil War homes, including the site of the murder of Rachel Wright in 1906.

The walk is wheelchair-friendly.

The cost is $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company District No. 1 in the village.

Sponsored by New Jersey Ghost Organization.

Follow on Facebook @EBGhostWalk for details and further information.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre presents its new production, “Inspiraciones,” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Athletic Club, 233 Somerset St., New Brunswick.

The afternoon will include classical Spanish dances, regional dances, a protest dance and Gypsy Flamenco. There will be the debut of new choreography inspired by famous paintings of women.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and students or $30 for the general public.

To order tickets, visit https://alboradainspiraciones.eventbrite.com

For more information or to purchase tickets by check, call 732-598-3979 or email alboradadance@optonline.net

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hackensack Meridian Health and East Brunswick Public Library will hold an online program “Breast Cancer: Statistics, Early Detection and Treatment Advances” at noon on Oct. 20.

The program is hosted by Renee Armour, medical director for breast surgery at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She will discuss prevention risk factors and treatment options for breast cancer.

This online program is held on Zoom.

Registration is requested; to register, go to www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

“Breast Cancer: Statistics, Early Detection and Treatment Advances” is offered through the library’s “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative. To learn more about related programs and services, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

“Sir Rod,” a Rod Stewart impersonator, will perform from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22 at East Brunswick Elks Lodge 23, 21 Oakmont Ave., East Brunswick.

The event will fundraise for people with special needs.

Cost is $20 per ticket, which includes an appetizer.

For tickets, contact Lorretta Medina at 732-900-8124.

The 20th annual Women’s Leadership Summit, Rebound with Resilience: Ready to Go!, will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Doubletree by Hilton Princeton, 4355 Route 1.

Presented by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee.

Keynote speaker is Sarah Chaplin, president and CEO of the State Theatre New Jersey.

For registration information, visit mcrcc.org

The Spotswood Office on Aging will hold a Halloween party at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the senior center, 1 Arlington Ave., Suite 401, Spotswood.

Wear a costume.

Food, games, prizes.

Cost is $8 per person.

Register by Oct. 22 by calling Beth at 732-251-3432.

New Beginnings Animal Rescue will present the Harvest Fling Designer Bag Bingo on Oct. 24 at the Raritan Valley YMCA, 144 Tices Lane, East Brunswick.

Doors open at 2 p.m. First call is at 2:45 p.m. by Mike the Apeman.

Tickets are $35. Extra boards are $10.

There will be a 50/50 drawing.

Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.

No refreshments will be available.

Bring donations of dog or cat food.

For tickets or more information, contact Diana at 732-545-8138 or whycuz1825@aol.com

The South River Municipal Alliance will present Cruisin’ for a Cause from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27 along Main Street in Downtown South River.

Free to the public, but those wishing to show their car will pay $10.

Food will be available for purchase.

There will be music.

Trophies will be awarded.

All downtown businesses will be open during the car show.

Proceeds will benefit drug and alcohol prevention programs.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County (JFS) has relocated its main office to 219C Blackhorse Lane, North Brunswick, from Milltown.

From 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28, the agency will host a grand opening event at the main office to formally welcome the community to the new facility.

The grand opening event will be held concurrently with the agency’s annual meeting and Volunteer Appreciation celebration.

Local legislators, community leaders, nonprofits, business owners, volunteers and neighbors are invited to enjoy light refreshments and learn about JFS programs.

The presentation will review the past year’s tests and triumphs as well as honor the hard work of the agency’s dedicated volunteers.

RSVP to office@jfsmiddlesex.org or 732-777-1940 by Oct. 14.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Saint Peter’s University Hospital and East Brunswick Public Library will present an online lecture via Zoom on autoimmune diseases at noon on Nov. 5.

Autoimmune diseases – which include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease – result from the immune system attacking the body instead of foreign invaders like bacteria or viruses.

Marlene Marte Furment, MD, will present a lecture on why autoimmune diseases happen. She will share examples of autoimmune diseases, along with the most common signs and symptoms, and diagnostic tools and treatment options.

To register, go to www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

This program is presented through East Brunswick Public Library’s “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative. To learn more about related resources and programs, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

Middlesex County mayors will meet with members of the business community to share economic development opportunities.

This year’s topics include arts and culture, travel and tourism, sustainability, and economic development.

Meet the mayors of Edison, Woodbridge, Carteret, Perth Amboy, Milltown, North Brunswick and Metuchen at 8 a.m. Dec. 2.

Meet the mayors of Old Bridge, South Amboy, Sayreville, South River, East Brunswick and Spotswood in February 2022.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and to register, visit www.mcrcc.org/

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBaranbas Health, which will take place in early 2022.



Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Ongoing

The South River Police Department is reminding residents about the Operation Blue Angel program, which allows officers quick access to senior citizens and other eligible residents in the event of an emergency.

Operation Blue Angel is a program to assist residents who, due to advanced age, immobility, or medical concerns, may be unable to answer their door in an emergency situation.

The program is administered free of charge to any eligible resident.

Through Operation Blue Angel, a police department-owned lock box similar to a real estate agent’s lock box is placed outside the residence. A key, supplied by the resident, is locked inside the box. In the event of an emergency, responding police officers are able to retrieve the key by using a code accessed by our Communications Center, allowing first responders to quickly enter the home without causing damage. The code is stored securely at all times in the Communications Center and reset to a new code in the event it is used to access the lock box.

Applicants to Operation Blue Angel must meet certain criteria and agree to the following:

• Must be 55 years of age or older, or have a medical condition that is potentially incapacitating

• Must either live alone, or be home alone on a frequent basis

• Must provide a key for an entry door to the home

• Must grant the South River Police Department permission to access and use the key during an emergency

• Must complete and notarize a waiver form

To apply for the program, print, complete and return the application and liability waiver to police headquarters, available at southriverpd.org/operation-blue-angel

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program.

As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.

The Unoccupied Residence Form can be downloaded by visiting www.southriverpd.org or picked up at Police Headquarters located at 61 Main St. Once completed, the form can be faxed to 732-613-6103 or dropped off at police headquarters.

This program is intended for residences which are unoccupied due to short-term travel or vacation plans. It is separate from South River’s long-term vacant property ordinance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Monroe is holding a coat drive for Trenton Rescue Mission and NJ Rise.

Gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves are requested.

Drop off containers are located at the Encore Clubhouse vestibule or on the side porch of 39 Westminster Dr. in Greenbriar Whittingham.

For more information, call Lin at 609-655-0023.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The South River Police Department responds to emergency and non-emergency calls at businesses 24 hours a day. Occasionally, it becomes necessary to contact someone from the business outside of business hours. To assist police with having this information available when needed, the department maintains a database containing after hours contact phone numbers for business owners and representatives.

Anytime a new business is opened, business ownership is transferred, there are changes in employment status of listed contacts, or there are changes in positions or job titles of listed contacts, a business should be registered – but registration is 100% voluntary.

Information will be stored in a secure database. In the event it is deemed necessary by first responders on scene, the Communications Center can access the information and quickly reach a business owner or representative.

To register a business, visit southriverpd.org/business-registration and download the business registration form. The completed form can be submitted by emailing it to adehanes@southriverpd.org, faxing it to 732-613-6103, or dropping it off at headquarters, 61 Main St., South River.

For more information on registering an alarm, call 732-257-1999.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church of East Brunswick invites all to join virtual worship services every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Visit http://Trinity-PC.org and click on the “Sunday Services” tab for a link to the service on YouTube. In addition, Trinity offers a safe and socially distanced outside worship service every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636 or visit the website.

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

Monroe Township residents can apply for current and future openings on township boards, commissions and advisory councils.

Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents should visit https://monroetwp.com/index.php/boards-commissions and select from a list of boards and commissions to review full descriptions of each group.

They then can send the downloadable form located at the bottom of the boards and commissions page of the website for their area of interest.

Submissions may be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, by email at preid@monroetwp.com, or by fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

The Community Pet Food Bank by New Beginnings Animal Rescue is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with varying hours on Saturdays, on the grounds of Nativity Lutheran Church, 552 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

For more information, visit nbarnj.org

The Jamesburg Public Library will hold its board meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

These meetings are open to the public, and will take place on Zoom for the remainder of the year.

Visit jamesburglibrary.org or www.facebook.com/JamesburgLibrary/ for further information.

Each meeting will have a different Zoom link and passcode

The East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services Department is collecting non-perishable food, cash and gift cards for distribution to Aldersgate Community Outreach Center.

Drop off food in the back of the box truck parked in the parking lot, 334 Dunhams Corner Road; the door is kept down so lift it to put donations inside.

Or, drop cash/check/gift cards in an envelope and put in the drop box next to the front door to the Recreation Department.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.