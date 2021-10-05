Joseph Michael, 87

Joseph Michael Shaw of East Windsor, NJ passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 87. He departed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and devoted cat. He will be greatly missed.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Joe had been a resident of East Windsor since 1964. He was an inspirational mentor, teacher, problem solver, and friend. He was patient, compassionate, and kind.

Joe excelled in making things work. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the first in his family to complete college, receiving a B.S. in Physics from Seton Hall University in 1963 while working as a laboratory technician for DuPont. He had a 25 year career as a semiconductor engineer at David Sarnoff Laboratories in Princeton NJ, where he was awarded several patents and authored numerous technical papers on semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Joe was a lifelong craftsman, woodworker, and tinkerer, with a gift for sharing his skill and passion with others. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed many hours on the links, and with comrades in the clubhouse. He enjoyed travel, music, red wine, a good cigar, and especially the company of family and friends.

Joe was the son of the late Joseph Shaw and Fay A. (Reynolds) Shaw, and the devoted husband of Mary Louise (Green) Shaw, who he shared his life with for more than 50 loving years. He is survived by his children, Joseph Shaw and wife, Susan, Lisa Juvelier and husband, Jason, Helen Babich and husband, Oleg, and Jennifer Shaw; his grandchildren, Nicole Shaw, Sarah Shaw, and Julia and Trent Juvelier; his brother, James Shaw and wife, Susan; his sister, Kathleen Donohue and husband, Tom; his several nieces and nephews; and his many cherished friends. We were privileged to have shared his life.

Private services and celebration were held for immediate family and closest friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org.

