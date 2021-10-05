Marie “Red” Hall, 94, of Hopewell passed away Friday October 1st at Capital Health Medical Center at Hopewell. Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong area resident of Hopewell.

Daughter of the late Edward and Marie Seitz Ervin. Predeceased by her husband James H. Hall and her granddaughter Christine Marie Gianacaci. Marie is survived by her daughter Jean Hall Gianacaci and her husband John of Washington Crossing, PA, her son Richard J. Hall and his wife Anita of Montgomery, TX, grandchildren, John P. Willis and his wife Jennifer, Brent Hall and Ashley Hall, great granddaughters Jocelyn Marie Willis and Stella Marie Hall.

Marie, along with her husband Jim, owned Jimmy’s Corner Store in Hopewell for twenty years. She was a member of the Hopewell Fire Department Auxiliary, Hopewell Presbyterian Church, and Hopewell American Legion Post 339. She loved to travel and was so proud that she had visited 41 of our 50 states, many of them several times. Known for her extensive flower gardens and her love of all flowers, tending to and spending time in her yard was a lifelong hobby. Spending time with her family was Marie’s greatest pleasure.

The viewing was held Monday at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington, with services at 12pm. The burial was private at Highland Cemetery, Hopewell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christine’s Hope for Kids, 108 Straube Center Blvd, Suite I-5, Pennington, NJ 08534. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.