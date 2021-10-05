Mitchell D. Asaro, 58

×

Mitchell D. Asaro, “Dave”, age 58, passed away on September 29, 2021.

Born in Morristown NJ, Dave grew up in Hopewell and was a 1982 graduate of Hopewell Valley Central High School. Dave performed in numerous high school and college productions to pursue his interest in acting, singing and comedy. Although he may not have been acting on stage, he was always one to keep his family and friends entertained. He was a film buff and was able to recite a movie line or quote to perfectly fit the moment. Dave was an avid fan of Sci-fi movies, especially the Star Trek and Star Wars series. He also had a great interest in Trains,

both model and Full Size. To those who knew and loved Dave, they will remember his zest for life fondly.

Cherished husband of Helen Foley. Beloved Father of Giovanni, Antonio and step-father of Ryan and Kristen. Loving brother of Beth (Joanne Schailey), Tad (Maret) and Meg (Lee Henderson). Dear Uncle of Katherine, Tanner, Brodie and Bryce. Son of the late Salvatore Jr and the late Anne (nee Harrison). Also survived by his former wife Rosemary Asaro, mother of Giovanni & Antonio.

Services were held Oct. 4th in Philadelphia, 2021 from 9:30 – 11AM at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Donations in Dave’s name may be made to Gift of Life, www.donors1.org.

To share a memory of Dave, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.