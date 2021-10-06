Center Players return with live performances in Freehold Borough

×

FREEHOLD – Following a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, Center Players will mark its return to live theater with a production of Neil Simon’s “California Suite” at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough, from Oct. 22 through Nov. 7.

This classic 1976 play focuses on four couples who arrive in turn from New York, Philadelphia, London and Chicago and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite. Each couple packs their own problems, anxieties and comical marital dilemmas, according to a press release from Center Players.

Michael Tota of Jackson, who most recently directed “Lend Me a Tenor” at the

playhouse in 2019, returns to direct the production.

“We are thrilled to open up our little playhouse after a very long intermission, offering the joy live theater provides,” Center Players Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita said. “We are confident our audiences will warmly embrace this very entertaining play from one of American’s favorite playwrights.”

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets

are priced from $25 to $28 and are available online at www.centerplayers.org or by

calling 732-462-9093.

To ensure the safety of cast, crew and patrons, COVID protocols are in place. All

patrons must wear a mask while inside the playhouse and must show proof of

vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within two days of entering the

theater, according to the press release.

Center Players is offering a flexible ticket policy, allowing patrons to exchange tickets in the event of illness.

Center Players, currently celebrating its 20th season at Center Playhouse, presents

engaging productions featuring local talent. The theater also sponsors free play readings and other special events, and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants, according to the press release.