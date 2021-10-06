Jordan, Shutzer seeking re-election in Freehold Borough

FREEHOLD – Two Democrats are running unopposed for three-year terms on the Borough Council in Freehold Borough in 2021.

The terms currently held by Democrats Annette Jordan and Sharon Shutzer will end on Dec. 31. Both women are seeking election to new three-year terms on the governing body.

The 2021 general election is being held with vote by mail ballots; with early in-person voting at 10 locations in Monmouth County later this month; and at regular local polling sites on Nov. 2.

Shutzer has served on the Borough Council since 1992. In the 1970s and 1980s, she served on the Board of Education for six years.

“I am seeking re-election because I love Freehold Borough and am passionate about serving the residents,” she said. “My record proves how passionate I am.”

Shutzer was a public school teacher and taught eighth grade language arts in the Toms River Regional School District for 44 years before retiring.

“I think the way my career contributed the most was to help me develop skills in dealing with interpersonal relationships,” Shutzer said. “My career grounded me in many ways.

“My motivation to do the job includes three things: to improve, preserve and protect the quality of life for our residents; to maintain a stable tax base; and to move forward with a realistic redevelopment plan, which will keep us relevant in today’s world and benefit all of our residents and businesses by promoting and maintaining the vitality of a thriving community. Again, my record speaks for my honesty, energy and sincerity.”

Jordan, who is serving as council president this year, joined the council in 2019. She previously served on the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education for 19 years.

As a member of the Borough Council, Jordan serves as the liaison to the Freehold Borough Library Trustees, the Recreation Commission, the Board of Health, the Freehold Borough Participatory Budgeting Committee and the Downtown Freehold Partnership.

She represents Freehold Borough on the Freehold Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, where she serves as the community outreach chair.

“I am seeking re-election to help accomplish the goals the mayor and council have set for community,” Jordan said. “We are embarking on an exciting time in the borough: redevelopment in our community, completion of a Transit Village designation, the implementation of a parking management system to support smart redevelopment, seeking out additional grant funding to enhance our beautiful parks and open space, and encouraging green growth and sustainable infrastructure.

“My goal for re-election is to develop a community where residents live, work and play while maintaining the borough’s charm and historic roots,” she said.

If re-elected, Jordan said she will address the issues of smart redevelopment, fiscal responsibility and civic engagement.

“(We need to) seek out developers who are willing to work with the borough to build a community where residents can live, work and play,” Jordan said. “It is important as we move forward as a council to be be mindful of our residents. When considering policies or programs, I will seek out alternative funding sources to finance initiatives.

“It is so important that we hear from all the voices in our community,” she said. “I will continue to champion participatory budgeting and work to grow upon the success of this year’s program, engaging all residents to participate in prioritizing public spending and give them the power to make decisions on how to spend their tax dollars.”