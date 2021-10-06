Middletown committee adopts bond ordinance to fund capital improvements

MIDDLETOWN – The Township Committee has adopted a bond ordinance that provides an appropriation of $6.41 million for capital improvements in Middletown and authorizes the issuance of $5.67 million in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the costs.

The bond ordinance was adopted during the Oct. 4 meeting of the governing body. Mayor Tony Perry, Deputy Mayor Rick Hibell, Committeeman Ryan Clarke, Committeeman Kevin Settembrino and Committeewoman Kimberly Kratz voted “yes” on a motion to adopt the ordinance.

No member of the public commented on the ordinance when given the opportunity to do so.

According to the ordinance, the total appropriation of $6.41 million includes $450,000 that is expected to be received as a Safe Routes to Schools Grant and a $298,207 down payment from the township as required by New Jersey’s Local Bond Law. The remaining $5.67 million will be financed through the issuance of bonds or notes.

The improvements proposed in the bond ordinance are as follows:

• $2.37 million – Road, concrete and drainage improvements, including but not limited to Main Street (Port Monmouth), Bellevue Avenue, Washington Avenue, Lake Shore Drive, Fairfield Avenue, Garfield Avenue, Oakdale Drive, Texas Avenue, Seventh Street, Ninth Street, Mills Avenue, Hudson Avenue, Green Oak Boulevard, Swartzel Drive, Maplewood Avenue, Oakland Avenue and Park Avenue;

• $1.3 million – Improvements to Hubbard Avenue/Shadow Lake dam and the North Middletown pump station – Phase III;

• $1.05 million – Acquisition of vehicles and equipment for the Department of Public Works, including but not limited to wheel loaders, portable vehicle lifts, a compact mini excavator, pick-up trucks with plows and lights, and mason dump trucks with plows and lights;

• $703,800 – Acquisition of vehicles for the fire department, including but not limited to a fire engine, a sport utility vehicle and a fire prevention sport utility vehicle;

• $489,200 – Improvements to buildings and grounds, including but not limited to building alarms and the replacement of a salt dome;

• $306,000 – Park improvements, including but not limited to playground renovations;

• $193,800 – Acquisition of vehicles and equipment for the police department, including but not limited to portable radios, solar powered speed signs, crime cameras and an all-terrain vehicle with four seats for the fire department and an auto loader for emergency medical services.