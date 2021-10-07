Keyport council members create multi-way stop intersections

KEYPORT – The members of the Borough Council have amended the designation of numerous intersections in Keyport to become multi-way stops.

During a meeting on Oct. 5, council members adopted an ordinance that amends Keyport’s traffic ordinance and establishes the new multi-way stop intersections. Through the ordinance, stop signs will be installed at the designated intersections.

According to the ordinance, the intersections that have now been designated as multi-way stops are Church Street and Third Street; Church Street and Warren Street; Church Street and Elizabeth Street;

Also, Division Street and Third Street; Division Street and Warren Street; Division Street and Elizabeth Street;

And, Osborn Street and Third Street; Osborn Street and Warren Street; Osborn Street and Elizabeth Street;

Also, Green Grove Street and Second Street; Green Grove Street and Third Street; Waverly Street and Second Street; Atlantic Street and Second Street; and Atlantic Street and Third Street.

Stop signs will be installed at all of the approaches at each intersection, according to the ordinance.

In other business, the council members adopted an ordinance that prohibits trucks and other vehicles that weigh more than 4 tons from driving on designated streets unless a vehicle’s use of a designated street is for the pickup or delivery of material.

According to the ordinance, vehicles that weigh more than 4 tons are prohibited on Jackson Street between Main Street and Broad Street; the entire length of May Street from Washington Street to Maple Place;

Also, Monroe Street between Broad Street and Atlantic Street; the entire length of Perry Street from Maple Place to Francis Street; the entire length of Pershing Place; the northbound side of Raritan Avenue;

And, the entire length of St. George Place; the entire length of St. Peters Place; Third Street between Atlantic Street and Fulton Street; the northbound side of Washington Street;

Also, Church Street between East Front Street and Maple Place; and Osborn Street between East Front Street and Maple Place.