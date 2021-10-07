Mercer County Homicide Task Force investigation leads to arrest of Edison man for murder

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported on Oct. 6 that an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division has led to the arrest of an Edison man for last month’s murder of Dashawn Womack.

George A. Briscoe, 31, was charged Oct. 6 in Edison by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, and the Hamilton and Edison police.

He is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and multiple weapons offenses, according to the statement.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Briscoe pending trial.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, Hamilton patrol officers located 39-year-old Womack in a parked vehicle on Rosalie Avenue, adjacent to Victor Avenue. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.