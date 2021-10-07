N.J. municipalities will shine a light on metastatic breast cancer on Oct. 13

×

METAvivor Research and Support announces the launch of the third annual global landmark campaign, #LightUpMBC, to shine a light on the importance of awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research.

Every year, more than 685,000 people worldwide die from metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV or advanced breast cancer, for which there is no cure. This happens when the cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body, according to a press release.

On Oct. 13, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, New Jersey landmarks will light up in the MBC awareness colors of green, teal and pink as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign.

Designed and trademarked by METAvivor volunteers, the tri-color ribbon of teal, green and pink symbolizes hope, immortality, healing and spirituality.

New Jersey municipalities including Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Bradley Beach, Camden, Elizabeth, Fanwood, Garwood, Morristown, Point Pleasant Beach, Red Bank, Roselle, Scotch Plains, Toms River, Trenton, Union Township, West Orange and Westfield will participate in the #LightUpMBC campaign, according to the press release.

The illuminated landmarks will include the Stone Pony, TRIAD1828 CENTRE, the

Morris Museum, Lower Trenton Bridge and the James Ward Mansion.

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit co-hosted by TV personality Katie McGee and MBC advocate Tami Eagle Bowling will broadcast live from Aurum Event Space at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Aurum owner Dave Esquenazi has a mother and a sister who are breast cancer survivors and wanted to offer all he could to help the cause, according to the press release.

Viewers can livestream on LiveXLive, METAvivor.org, Facebook Live @METAvivor, and YouTube @METAvivor

The event will include inspiring MBC stories from illuminated landmarks around the globe and musical guests such as Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Morello, Rob Thomas and J.D. Eicher.

“I never knew breast cancer could spread beyond the breast until it happened to me and 98% of all deaths from breast cancer are from MBC because there is no cure,” said Bowling. “More funding for research is critical.”

#LightUpMBC digital campaign manager and Pennington resident Sheetal Dewan said, “I found a lump during a self-exam when I was 37. I never imagined it would be MBC. In three years, I have had three different lines of treatment to keep the disease in check, each working only for a few months. I worry about running out of options.”

New Jersey local event sponsors include Coldwell Banker East, RealSafe Title, Fanwood

Pharmacy, Branna Agency, Topilow Development, Kristen Lichtenthal Real Estate and Retirement Income Advisory Group.

National event sponsors include Seagen, Pfizer, Hulu, BMW and The Eagle Method.

For more information, and to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, go to

www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC and follow Facebook at @METAvivor, @METAvivorsOfNJ and Instagram @metavivor