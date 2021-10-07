Marlboro couple honored by Independence for Veterans organization

×

MARLBORO – Mike and Kathleen Robbiani of Marlboro have been honored with the 2021-22 Independence for Veterans Volunteers of the Year Award.

According to a press release from Independence for Veterans, for more than 10 years, the couple have been steadfast in their efforts to assist New Jersey veterans in need.

During every Christmas season, they open their home and collect new clothing, toiletries and essentials from Monmouth and Ocean counties.

When their van has been packed with the items that have been donated, the Robbianis help to deliver the donated items to residents at the Lyons and Glen Gardner veterans shelters, according to the press release.

In addition to using their Victorian home as a drop-off location for donated items, the Robbianis pick up donations from individuals and companies throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties.

They spread awareness of the plight of homeless veterans by reaching out to all of their contacts, according to the press release.

The couple own Robbiani’s Clocks and Dolls, Marlboro, and they use their business to advocate for New Jersey’s struggling military veterans, said Stacia McDonough, president of Independence for Veterans, a nonprofit organization that benefits the state’s homeless veterans.

“They give of their time without drawing any attention to themselves, not seeking

any praise, and they always do everything with such joy, love and unparalleled

kindness and generosity of their hearts.

“For pausing their personal lives to help our veterans, they are more than worthy of this recognition.

“For always going the extra mile in helping our veterans, for being a shining light of hope for them, we salute Mike and Kathleen. They are a blessing to our veterans,” McDonough said.

“We feel very honored to be able to help our great veterans in any way. All of our veterans have sacrificed so much and it is rewarding to give back. Stacia McDonough is a devoted leader.

“We have known her from the beginning of her journey helping homeless veterans and are so proud of her and her achievements. John (McDonough’s late husband) would be beyond proud of her, too,” Mike Robbiani said.

Kathleen Robbiani has won awards for her work repairing rare, museum quality, vintage and antique dolls. Mike Robbiani repairs unique clocks. For further information, visit www.clockdollrepair.com

For further information about Independence for Veterans, visit www.i4v.org