Tinton Falls council awards contract for sidewalk improvements

TINTON FALLS – A $560,510 contract has been awarded by the Borough Council for improvements to sidewalks in Tinton Falls.

During a meeting on Oct. 5, members of the council awarded the contract to Your Way Construction, Irvington, for the borough’s 2021 sidewalk improvement program. Your Way Construction received the contract as the lowest bidder for the project, according to a resolution.

According to a letter from Borough Engineer Thomas Neff to Acting Borough Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Fallon, Your Way Construction was one of five contractors to submit a bid for the project.

Other bids were received from FDM Construction ($569,922); S. Batata Construction ($648,831); Seacoast Construction ($709,798); and Diamond Construction ($741,934), according to Neff.

According to Neff, Your Way Construction was the only contractor to submit a bid below the estimated cost of the sidewalk improvement project. The estimated cost was $567,860.

Neff wrote that Your Way Construction is a responsible bidder and informed municipal officials that his firm, T&M Associates, has had satisfactory past experience with the contractor on jobs of similar scope.

Neff recommended that the $560,510 contract be awarded to Your Way Construction and his recommendation was approved by the council members with their vote.

According to the resolution, the contract will be funded by a bond ordinance that appropriated $2.6 million for improvements to borough roads, including Glenwood Drive, Riverview Drive, Fairfield Drive, William Street, Terry Lane, Orchard Street, Wellington Drive, Gilbert Street, Wardell Road, Lyndell Lane and Garden Place.