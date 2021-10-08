Hear the ghost stories of Woodbridge’s past

The Woodbridge Recreation Department and Haunted History Productions will present Haunted Woodbridge for one night only.

This year’s tour will feature the “originals” – hear the history, the myths and the legends of Woodbridge’s past straight from the ghosts who started it all.

Tours depart every 15 minutes from Tanzman Park on Pearl Street, from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Rain date is Oct. 10.

Ticket price is $10, available on location beginning at 4:30 p.m. Cash only.

In addition, there will be vendors and entertainment by The Woodbridge School of Dance.

Free parking.

To guarantee time slot, buy tickets in advance on Eventbrite under “Haunted Woodbridge.”

Groups of eight or more should call 908-707-2026.