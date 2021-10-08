Independent News Briefs, Oct. 13

The Middletown Lions Club is hosting the Last Hurrah Halloween Hullabaloo Auto and Motorcycle Show on Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 2105 Route 35 North, Holmdel. The rain date is Nov. 6.

The show is a charitable event which benefits Lions vision, hearing and health

initiatives, including free vision screenings, for children throughout Monmouth County;

pediatric cancer support; free eye exams and eyeglasses for those with financial need;

food insecurity programs at local food pantries; and a free hearing aid program, according to a press release.

All years, makes, models and classes of autos and motorcycles are welcome. Live music

will be provided by Walter Cooper of Soundz Unlimited. This is a judged show with

trophies, including awards for the best Halloween themed car and motorcycle.

The entrance fee for cars and motorcycles is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of

the event. Registration forms are available by contacting show organizer

Lori Anne Oliwa by email at laoliwa@yahoo.com or by calling 732-757-7443.

While the event is free for spectators, goodwill donations are encouraged and will be

applied directly to charitable programs, according to the press release.

Business sponsorships and vendor opportunities are available. For information about the Middletown Lions Club, visit www.mlions.org

To send a donation to the club, make checks payable to Middletown Lions Club,

indicate October Fundraiser in the memo, and send to P.O. Box 75, Middletown, NJ

07748.