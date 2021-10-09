Alexander Sargiss of Colts Neck is a graduate of Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., in the Class of 2021. Alexander, who is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, majored in political science. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Colgate’s 200th Commencement, which was held at Colgate’s Andy Kerr Stadium on May 9, 2021.
Home News Transcript News Transcript News News Transcript On Campus, Oct. 13
Freehold
overcast clouds
67.6 ° F
69.9 °
65.3 °
77 %
1.1mph
90 %
Sat
67 °
Sun
65 °
Mon
67 °
Tue
69 °
Wed
73 °