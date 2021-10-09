News Transcript On Campus, Oct. 13

Alexander Sargiss of Colts Neck is a graduate of Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., in the Class of 2021. Alexander, who is a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, majored in political science. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Colgate’s 200th Commencement, which was held at Colgate’s Andy Kerr Stadium on May 9, 2021.

