Examiner Datebook, Oct. 13

• Donovan Delivers is a Robbinsville-based charity which offers financial assistance to families who have lost a child at birth. Although Donovan Delivers was unable to hold its annual charity event due to the pandemic this year, it has paired up with Bruno’s One Sweet Ride, 19 N. Main St. Allentown. The shop will allow customers to make a donation to the charity when making a purchase in person or online by indicating DD on the fundraiser code when checking out. Bruno’s has a selection of chocolate items especially for the holidays and is known for its hot chocolate bombs. The fundraiser will run until Dec. 31. Details: www.donovandelivers.com or https://brunosonesweetride.com

• Growing Up Jewish in Perrineville and Roosevelt: A Talk by William Agress will be presented via Zoom by the Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Admission: $5 for museum members and $7 for non-members. To RVSP, call 732-252-6990, email jhmomc@optonline.net, or visit www.jhmomc.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a mill demonstration on Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Thompson Park Day on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The all ages event includes pumpkin painting, wagon rides, children’s races, entertainment and more. Some activities have a fee. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• A Howl-o-Ween Family Fest dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at Marty’s Place, 118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (rain date, Oct. 24).

There will be canine costume contests, a leisurely walk, hay rides, a pet photo booth, K-9 police dog demonstrations, live music, food trucks, games, and activities for children, adults and canines. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume and participate in a variety of contests. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit senior dogs cared for by Marty’s Place. Details: www.martysplace.org or call 609-259-1278.

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

